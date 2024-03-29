Homeowner excited to discover creatures mating in backyard pond: 'We will have our first babies this year'

"Looks like a jealous lover over to the right."

In the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, one homeowner had an exciting announcement to make: "We will have our first babies this year," they wrote in a post to the online forum.

You might be wondering why you should care about this baby announcement. First, it isn't human babies this Reddit user was announcing — it's frog and toad babies. Second, this announcement comes after the user installed a 40-gallon container pond with native plants last year.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This is an example of how a water source, even as small as this, is valuable habitat in our yards," they explained.

They're right: Creating a habitat in your yard that features native plants and reflects local environments will create a healthy, thriving ecosystem in your yard. This type of yard is called a native plant yard and can have numerous environmental, time, and money-saving benefits that you'll get even with partial installations.

If you're thinking of replacing your boring grass lawn with something more environmentally friendly, look no further than a native plant yard. Native plant species in your yard can attract and increase the presence of local wildlife and pollinators, which is especially important if these creatures are endangered — like amphibians due to global habitat loss.

One study revealed that 41% of amphibian species worldwide are "globally threatened," which is why native plant and habitat installations like this Redditor's pond are so important.

When a species is endangered or goes extinct, the entire ecosystem is threatened. Ecosystems thrive from a complex web of mutualistic relationships between flora and fauna, so the loss of even one species can have devastating effects throughout the ecosystem.

Frogs and toads are extremely beneficial to ecosystems, especially in their role as environmental indicators. Because amphibians have highly permeable skin, they are especially vulnerable to the effects of pollution and climate change and are usually the first to die from environmental changes. When amphibians are suffering, the rest of the ecosystem will follow suit shortly.

Plus, amphibians like frogs and toads can have numerous benefits to the health of your garden by serving as a natural form of pest control. Frogs and toads eat annoying pests like mosquitos and slugs, saving you money and the environmental damage that comes from mosquito spray and other pesticides.

While attracting these beneficial native species, native plant yards will also save you time and money on yard maintenance. So, say goodbye to all the mowing and weeding of grass lawns. Forget about watering, too: Native plants have adapted to the region's moisture level, soil, weather, and ecosystem, so many can survive solely on rainfall.

In the original post, Reddit users had lots of questions on how to install their own native plant habitat to attract frogs and toads. Others shared jokes about the amphibious creatures:

"Looks like a jealous lover over to the right," commented one user on the mating frogs.

"Toads are great unsung heroes," shared another.

