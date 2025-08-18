Heat pump users offer honest opinions after renter considers appliance upgrade: 'My bills are ridiculously low'

With the changing climate leading to extreme temperatures and more intense weather events, many homeowners are considering installing heat pumps. One such person took to Reddit to ask the online community for advice and got a lot of feedback.

The post is titled, "Heat Pump Owners, Are You Happy?" They asked: "Did it take much adjusting from a gas boiler? Does your house feel warmer, colder or not much change from a gas boiler?"

One commenter noted that, in their apartment, they transitioned to an air-to-air heat pump minisplit. "Don't have the exact figures, but I believe it's shaved some £30+ [$40.66] off the monthly electric bill in winter," they wrote.

As the Department of Energy explains, heat pumps use electricity to transfer warm air to cool spaces and cool air to warm spaces.

Heating and cooling needs are responsible for the majority of a home's energy costs. It is estimated that heat pumps save homeowners $400 annually on their energy costs. And they are also good for the environment. They trim a home's carbon dioxide pollution by up to 40% over a home that uses a gas furnace.

While heat pumps are clearly beneficial, it can be complicated to find the right advice and installer. Luckily, Mitsubishi offers a free online tool that helps customers find the right system and contractor. The company has heat pump options for all types of homes, including its popular minisplit heat pumps.

There are many incentives and subsidies available for those looking to install a heat pump that came with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. But it should be noted that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will eliminate many of them by the end of the year, so those looking to install a heat pump might want to take advantage of that Mitsubishi tool sooner rather than later.

If you install solar panels, the financial and environmental benefits increase even more. This is because transitioning to solar energy can bring your bills to or near $0. And it is now easier than ever to install solar panels thanks to EnergySage. It offers a free online tool that allows potential consumers to compare quotes from vetted contractors. EnergySage has saved the average customer $10,000.

Commenters on the original post sang the praises of heat pumps. "Very happy, and the big difference is that the house is warm all of the time," one said. Another added: "It's great. Loads better than a boiler … and my bills are ridiculously low."

