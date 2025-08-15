Homeowner sparks discussion by sharing energy bill data before and after installing a heat pump: 'I can now ... compare utility bills'

Heat pumps are becoming one of the hottest home upgrades. As an alternative to furnaces and air conditioners, they can provide energy efficiency and the potential for lower utility bills.

In the r/heatpumps subreddit, one homeowner shared about how switching to this eco-friendly option brought in real cost savings.

What are heat pumps?

Heat pumps, like the ones made famous by Mitsubishi, warm and cool buildings by moving thermal energy from indoors to outdoors, and vice versa, using electricity. Since they move heat rather than generate it, they are usually more efficient than traditional systems.

Best of all, they work well in virtually every climate, according to the European Heat Pump Association. There are several types of heat pumps, including air-source, water-source, and ground-source. In cold climates, geothermal and specialized air-source heat pumps generally perform best, while regular air-source systems work great in milder regions.

The Department of Energy notes that ducted air-source heat pumps "can reduce your electricity use for heating by up to 75 percent compared to electric resistance heating such as furnaces and baseboard heaters." It's an experience familiar to the Redditor in this case.

"I installed my heat pump in the middle of January, so I can now roughly compare utility bills!" they wrote. After just one month, while their "electric bill went from $54 to $74," they said their gas bill went from $60 to $15 a month in the winter, though they noted it was a fairly mild season for them.

"Cost aside," they explained, "the minisplits just work so much better and are so much quieter than the furnace, I'm incredibly happy with this decision."

Why should you purchase a heat pump?

As this heat pump user attests, property owners can save a significant amount on gas bills by switching from a furnace to this eco-friendly alternative. Plus, in the United States, residents can still take advantage of a tax credit for qualifying heat pump installations.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump this summer, will eliminate this credit by the end of the year, per Canary Media, however. For those who want to enjoy the credit, now's the time to make the upgrade.

Since heating costs can account for anywhere between 35 percent and 50 percent of annual energy bills, per the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, upgrading an HVAC system is one of the best ways to save money while benefiting the planet.

It can be challenging to find a qualified installer, but free tools offered through companies such as Mitsubishi can connect prospective buyers with vetted professionals who will help install the right system to suit a customer's needs. Through its website, consumers can find local contractors, request a consultation, or request service on an existing Mitsubishi Electric HVAC system.

Those making a swap for a heat pump will also be helping out the environment. According to Rewiring America, heating and cooling account for around 60 percent of a home's output of the planet-warming pollution that drives rising global temperatures and impacts air quality. By simply switching to a heat pump, this number can be reduced by 40 percent or more.

