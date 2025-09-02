Homeowner shares honest experience with a heat pump during first cold snap of the year: 'I was a little worried'

New England winters are known for being brutal and not just for their frigid cold. When the temperatures drop, heating costs can soar, making the largest energy expense on average — according to the U.S. Department of Energy — even more pricey.

One homeowner has shared their experience with a heat pump — a next-gen heating and cooling device. Even though they admitted, "I was a little worried" about whether the heat pump could handle the cold, they were in for a pleasant surprise.

The scoop

A New England homeowner revealed in Reddit's r/heatpumps that their Mitsubishi hyper heat units had outperformed expectations after the first cold weather of the season.

"I love how comfortable the heat feels from the heat pumps," they wrote last winter, adding they felt just as cozy indoors as they did when they used a single state furnace.

"We went with heat pumps plus solar because our utility offers 1-1 net metering," they added.

Others affirmed that their heat pumps also worked wonders for their comfort in cold weather.

"Live in Maryland and the hyper heat system has been rock solid this winter," one said.

How it's helping

The right kind of heat pump will do more than just stand up to the cold. It could also keep those energy bills to a minimum, since heat pumps are at least three times more energy-efficient than a conventional HVAC system. On average, you could save around $1,500 annually.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Another homeowner in Alaska pointed out an unexpected perk of their heat pump. They no longer had to deal with oil smells in their garage or as much peace-shattering noise — both changes that could benefit their health and the environment in the long term.

"So nice! Air moves around, and definitely more quiet to our old oil furnace," they said, adding that they were thrilled they no longer needed to buy 300 gallons of polluting oil at $5 per pop.

While a myriad of heat pumps are on the market, Mitsubishi is demystifying the installation process by connecting consumers with its trusted network, helping them feel confident in choosing the right heat pump for their home at an affordable price.

Pairing a heat pump with solar — as the OP did — can maximize long-term household energy savings. EnergySage's free service has saved consumers up to $10,000 off the cost of solar installations and helped people bring their energy bills down to near $0.

What everyone's saying

At this time, you may qualify for thousands of dollars off a new heat pump. Upgrading your home sooner rather than later could be the most prudent move, since federal tax incentives for heat pumps are on their way out at the end of the year, and the rebates program lasts until 2031 or the $4.5 billion in allocated funds dries up.

Another New England heat pump devotee revealed an additional move to further boost energy efficiency, writing: "I'm in the NE where it's a good deal colder and haven't encountered any problems with defrost. My house is pretty tight, insulated, air sealed attic, new windows etc."

Federal tax incentives for weatherization upgrades will no longer be available after Dec. 31.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.