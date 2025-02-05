Military family creates one-of-a-kind program to cope with PTSD: 'How do we live the fullest life possible?'

Nestled in the heart of Montana, Rocking Tree Farm is more than just a place to grow crops and raise animals. It's a sanctuary for healing, KTVH reported.

Founded by Dr. Tabitha Garvin-Betancourt and her husband, George, this family-run farm offers a program called Homestead for Healing. It's designed to support mental well-being through hands-on experiences in sustainable agriculture.

The couple's farm journey began in 2018 when they purchased the land and established their homestead. What started as a personal project to help George, an Army veteran coping with PTSD, soon expanded into a mission-driven program combining animal therapy, gardening, and even blacksmithing.

As a multi-generation military family, the Garvin-Betancourts have long understood the importance of service. So, when they saw the therapeutic benefits of farm life firsthand, the couple realized they could extend them to their broader community.

"The biggest inspiration was our own lives," Dr. Tabitha told KVTH, adding that farming is a balm for physical and emotional distress, as well as trauma. "How do we live the fullest life possible that has purpose?"

With Dr. Tabitha's background in educational psychology, the farm is designed to foster moments of reflection and connection. She describes her favorite moments as those when a visitor's eyes light up, a smile spreads across their face, or a story from their past emerges — small but notable indicators of healing.

Rocking Tree Farm also runs playful fundraising events to finance the farm's work in supporting veterans. The Boo Bash fundraiser last October, for instance, featured animals wearing festive costumes.

Unlike factory farms, small-scale farms on a homestead incorporate regenerative agriculture techniques like crop rotation and composting, lowering industrial pollution and reducing effects on the climate. Operating a farm sustainably can also enhance biodiversity and reduce waste.

Beyond environmental benefits, homesteading comes with improvements in quality of life. Studies show that exposure to nature is linked to lower stress levels and improved mood, promoting mental well-being. Additionally, homesteaders live an active lifestyle with physical labor like farming and caring for livestock as daily exercise. Homesteaders also learn self-sufficiency, reducing dependency on mass-produced goods, which can save households money.

The Garvin-Betancourts aren't the only homesteaders. One couple left the city to live on a four-hectare plot of land where they built their home from scratch, claiming they "never felt safer." Another couple claimed they grow 6,000 pounds of food a year on just a tenth of an acre on their homestead just outside Los Angeles.

That said, homestead life isn't for everyone, as not everyone can live off the grid. Surrounding oneself with nature, staying active, learning basic survival skills, and even joining a local farm are all feasible ways to incorporate elements of homesteading.

As Dr. Tabitha put it: "Life is still hard, and I think nothing like farming really helps you understand that."

