Seasoned preppers reveal top skills and advice for everyday living – here's what they suggest

Prepping is about being prepared, so it's almost always relevant to everyday living. In a Reddit thread, users discussed the skills, items, and knowledge that have been most useful for them.

The pointers ran the gamut and included a number of under-the-radar topics, such as first aid, fitness, and equanimity.

Building community was also mentioned, as one user said the relationships they had formed with neighbors would create the nucleus of a resourceful co-op "if things go down."

The person who started the conversation noted that they had learned to hunt and "loved … getting free food."

"Most useful prepping is really about staying organized and informed," one Redditor wrote. "It's not about bunkers and bugout bags."

This kind of advice is becoming mainstream as more people experience the consequences of increasingly severe and frequent extreme weather events. From floods and droughts to hurricanes and wildfires, Americans and others around the world are learning that basic survival skills and other seemingly niche information are widely applicable in the wake of natural disasters.

When the power goes out or modern methods of communication are cut off, it is essential to be self-reliant. If you grow your own food or harvest rainwater, for example, you won't need much else. And you can trade such commodities for others.

A number of commenters said they were comfortable cooking under various circumstances and with different tools.

You never know what will be necessary or useful in an emergency, and even the best-laid plans often go awry.

That's why generational knowledge is invaluable; it has stood the test of time. Many grandparents had to make do without conveniences we take for granted today, which means they are priceless vessels who can teach us everything from how to preserve food to sewing skills.

On the other hand, some of the items that these preppers found important included multitools, batteries, and lights.

As one of these experts asked, "What's not useful in prepping?"

