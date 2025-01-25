City couple leaves suburban life for expansive homestead in the open country: 'We have never felt safer'

Starting from scratch, they transformed bare land into a thriving home focused on growing food, collecting water, and using solar power.

Four years ago, Shaun and Donna Ferreira sold their possessions and set off in their car to find riverside land perfect for a sustainable homestead, the Good Things Guy reported.

After three months of searching, they discovered their dream: a 4-hectare plot surrounded by private game farms.

Starting from scratch, they transformed bare land into a thriving home focused on growing food, collecting water, and using solar power. Located 7.5 miles from the nearest town, they have prioritized self-sufficiency.

"From just land and nothing, we have built our home, our space here and continue to grow and build," Shaun shared.

Their property now hosts 14 cows, 16 goats, four ostriches, about 80 chickens, three turkeys, three fallow deer, four sheep, and two dogs. They built three grow tunnels and planted gardens to overcome the challenges of growing food in South Africa's Free State.

The switch from city living hasn't been simple. They've tackled poor soil conditions, nursed sick animals, and weathered floods and extreme conditions. "It's been a crazy, wild adventure in all forms," they said.

"We have never felt safer, we sleep with house doors and windows open, we leave the car keys in the ignition and in four years we have not had one issue," the couple added, according to the Good Things Guy.

Their typical day starts with morning coffee, then releasing the chickens at 6 or 7 a.m. "Then it's clean house and tidy up. The rest of the day I am busy watering, fixing, weeding, planting, or anything else that needs to be done," Shaun explained. By evening, they bring in the livestock and unwind on their deck by watching wildlife.

They sustain themselves through multiple income streams: selling eggs, butter, milk, vegetables, and bread plus online work. Next up? They plan to add vacation rentals so others can experience sustainable living firsthand.

"It's best to learn how to do things yourself, like solar, plumbing, building and everything you can, as it costs a lot for others to come out and do it for you. And like us, when you are quite far out, it costs even more," Shaun advised.

