Couple transforms cheap, abandoned farm into unrecognizable dream property: 'Everything that we ... hoped for is happening'

"It literally looked like someone had walked out the door on your average Tuesday and just never came back."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
Photo Credit: The Newbys

After the COVID-19 pandemic turned a short jaunt to Portugal into a monthlong stay, John and Tara Newby became serious about pursuing their dream lifestyle outside of the United Kingdom.

Tara told Business Insider that she and John were motivated by a desire for their children to "grow a bit more wild and free," enjoying a climate more amenable to time outside. 

"We wanted a life where they would have enough space to be outside a lot to explore, learn, and grow," Tara said. When looking at properties, she and John focused on finding a homestead — though John was the one who helped Tara see an abandoned farm's potential. 

The farm in Amarante, a town around 220 miles north of the capital of Lisbon, came with three small buildings, and John felt like it was the perfect spot for their family. The couple purchased the property for around $103,000, and they began cleaning and restoration after a lawyer helped them sort through the legal details.   

"It literally looked like someone had walked out the door on your average Tuesday and just never came back," Tara told Business Insider of the homestead's state. "There were biscuits in the cupboards, there were clothes in the cupboards, the beds were made up." 

Some friendly neighbors also assisted with the couple's transition, helping the Newbys navigate Portuguese administrative matters and wrangling natural overgrowth on their property. The couple were able to move to the farm in May 2022 — just months before Tara gave birth to their second child, Sawyer, away from the property. 

Then, after returning to the homestead, the Newbys kicked the renovation into the next gear, saving money on decor by upcycling items already on the property, including an old wine press that John fashioned into a wooden table. Other budget-friendly, self-sustaining features include an off-grid water system, solar panels, and plenty of space to grow fruits and vegetables

John told Business Insider that the homestead is still connected to Portugal's electrical grid, but utility prices are reasonable because the country incorporates renewables into its energy mix.

In fact, according to the Renewable Energy Institute, more than 70% of Portugal's energy came from clean sources like solar, wind, and water, and biomass in 2024 — a new record from 2023, per Portuguese energy supplier REN – Redes Energéticas Nacionais.

"We are weighing that opportunity cost of whether it's important for us to go completely off-grid individually, or whether the Portuguese government's doing a good enough job with the renewables," John shared with Business Insider. 

So far, the couple are thrilled with their homestead, which has helped the parents and full-time content creators to connect with nature and their family in a way they always imagined. 

"Everything that we had expected and hoped for is happening. Like, it's perfect," John told Business Insider. "We've got loads of space for our kids to grow, we're growing our own food, we're enjoying our days — there's no disappointment."

