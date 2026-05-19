5 nightmare neighbors you'll feel lucky you don't have to deal with

Some people have no sense of shame, civility, and certainly no sense of boundaries as these homeowners were unfortunate enough to find out firsthand.

You can choose your home, but you can't choose your neighbors.

And, as these stories show, sometimes you get stuck with neighbors with seemingly zero regard for your home, yard, and well-being whatsoever:

1. A literally toxic environment

Think of everything your neighbor could do to make your life intolerable — short of major crimes — and chances are, everything this homeowner is putting up with is on your list.

In a saga shared on Reddit, the homeowner reported they were dealing with stolen food, noisy nights, and trash strewn about everywhere. But perhaps worst of all, their neighbors may be creating a literal toxic environment by burning trash in their backyard.

2. Unwelcome gardening

As one Redditor shared, they live in a duplex with a front yard that's clearly divided down the middle. Despite this, their neighbor routinely crosses onto their side of the yard to make whatever changes they deem necessary.

The neighbor has repeatedly trimmed plants that aren't theirs, and even installed decorative rocks and a garden gnome without being asked to do so.

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3. Maximum nosiness

Apparently, this neighbor decided she also had the right to control what goes on next door — before the homeowner even moved in.

This includes calling the authorities about an unmowed lawn, despite the fact that the property hadn't even changed possession yet. Later, they called bylaw authorities again to complain about the solar panels, fearing they might "melt" their roof tiles.

4. Trapped renters

It took these renters a long time to find a home, only to find themselves in a bad situation. Their neighbors leave trash everywhere, and their kids are incredibly disruptive, destroying vegetation and throwing trash from the renters' bins at each other.

Now, these renters feel trapped and are just waiting for their lease to end.

5. Blocking cars

This Redditor may actually be too patient with their neighbor. In their post, they explained that on multiple occasions spanning multiple years, their neighbors' guests will park on the Redditor's property and not move the cars when asked.

On top of that, the Reddit user believes the neighbor's pool is leaking into their yard, along with a few other yards, and has been for years. This is now preventing them from planting in the flooded area.

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