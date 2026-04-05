Homeowner frustrated with neighbor repeatedly crossing yard boundary, unsolicited gardening

"Without asking, this man just casually trims my plants."

Sometimes neighbors are willing to help one out if asked, and other times, they lend a "helping hand," whether that help is requested or not.

One Redditor took to the r/NeighborsFromHell subreddit to share their frustration with a neighbor who repeatedly crossed onto their side of a shared yard to "fix" the plants.

They wrote, "So I live in a duplex, and we share a small front yard that's clearly divided down the middle. ... Without asking, this man just casually trims my plants. ... Last week, I came home to find little decorative rocks and a random gnome on my side of the yard."

They went on to explain that they were "one more unsolicited landscaping away from planting poison ivy" and asked for suggestions on how to get the neighbor to back off.

While this isn't the worst kind of neighbor one could have, unsolicited advice and a lack of respect for boundaries aren't ideal to deal with each and every day.

A neighbor who thinks they know best and makes changes to someone's yard isn't only infuriating, though. If this homeowner's side of the lawn was full of native species that attract pollinators and help prevent soil erosion, this "helpful" neighbor could have caused imbalances in the local ecosystem by messing with the plants, potentially seriously affecting the yard's health.

Unfortunately, neighbors like this one can cause extreme headaches for homeowners, especially if they're causing damage or complaining about climate-friendly additions to yards or homes. In most cases, a firm but friendly chat with a neighbor can help alleviate any tension.

In this case, most Redditors suggested just that and told the original poster to be firmer and more direct in telling this neighbor that their help wasn't welcome.

"My honest advice is to tell him that you know he's trying to help, but that you prefer to garden your own yard (while returning the gnome and rocks)," one Reddit user stated.

Some people had other ideas, though, like the person who said, "Get a camera, get motion detection sprinklers, post the videos on Reddit."

Someone else agreed with that sentiment but added, "Add camera and inform him that if you see him on your half again, you will have him trespassed and that you will sue for damages to property and for illegal dumping (gnome and rocks)."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.