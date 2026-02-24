Resident distraught over 'nightmare' ordeal with disruptive neighbors: 'We feel trapped'

Going through hardship just to deal with more hardship would be difficult for anyone to bear.

One Reddit user shared how they were sadly experiencing just that on the "r/neighborsfromhell" subreddit.

After spending a long time finding a home with their girlfriend, the original poster is dealing with what one commenter called a "nightmare."

The neighbors leave trash everywhere, including in the original poster's yard, and the neighbors' kids are disruptive. The OP said that they've destroyed trees and thrown trash from the OP's bins at each other. They've also knocked "on the living room window whilst our baby was sleeping."

The OP frequently found wrappers, including some with chocolate, on the ground. Considering that they have a dog, the OP was concerned for their pet's safety.

The OP became even more distraught when they found a can of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, thrown over their fence. Instead of throwing it back over, they opted to dispose of it safely. The OP knew that their neighbors had thrown bricks through someone's window because of an argument and didn't want to risk anything.

Regardless, it was an awful situation. The OP wanted to complain to their local council but feared retaliation.

"We feel trapped and are dying for our 12 month tenancy to be over with so we can just leave," they wrote. "Not that we should have to, but that's how we've been left to feel."

Getting to know people around you is easier said than done. But doing so can ensure that you're ready to handle tough situations like this one if they come your way.

Reddit users in the comments also offered the OP advice.

"Can you get bin and gate locks?" one person proposed. "Nothing says you have to make it easy."

Another Redditor asked, "Does your landlord care? He's ultimately the final arbiter of how his property is treated. Let him be the bad guy in the situation."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.