'They scare me a lot': Homeowner reports neighbor's repeated disturbances, including trash burning

"I don't want to be on their bad side."

One resident said their neighbor's backyard routine was turning into a real smoke show, and it had turned up the heat in neighborhood tensions.

In a Reddit post, the resident said their neighbor was stealing their pizza, having their dog bark through the night, and spilling trash in the alleyway. Their latest routine was burning garbage in their backyard.

"They scare me a lot and I don't want to be on their bad side, so I don't get broken windows, a keyed car, etc.," they wrote. "I also want to stand up for my right to not breathe toxic smoke and look at a disgusting backyard."

Backyard burning can also pose serious fire risks, especially when sparks or embers spread unpredictably.

In dry conditions, even small ignition sources can quickly spiral into fast-moving fires that are difficult to control, as officials have warned during extreme fire seasons in places such as Victoria, Australia, where blazes have been described as "uncontrollable, unpredictable, and fast-moving."

Burning household waste in open fires can also create serious environmental and health problems. When materials such as plastics, coated papers, or treated wood are burned, they can release harmful pollutants including dioxins, particulate matter, and other toxins that degrade air quality.

Research examining recent wildfires in Los Angeles County found that the disasters may have contributed to hundreds of additional deaths beyond the official toll, partly due to smoke exposure and disruptions to healthcare during the crisis.

Reddit commenters reacted strongly to the situation and offered advice for the concerned resident.

"Time to call the fire department/marshal. Burning trash within city limits is illegal pretty much everywhere," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter encouraged the poster to look into local laws: "Your local EPA regulations may also ban trash burning and can be an additional fine depending on where you live."

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