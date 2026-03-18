Homeowner fed up after neighbor repeatedly trespasses into their yard: 'I'd file a report'

A neighborly dispute has escalated into a relentless source of stress for one homeowner who says their neighbor repeatedly crosses both physical property lines and personal boundaries.

The story, shared in the r/BadNeighbors subreddit, quickly drew attention, with users expressing disbelief at the neighbor's behavior.

According to the post, the conflict began before the homeowner had even moved in. The neighbor reportedly contacted bylaw authorities about an unmowed lawn, despite the property not yet being in the homeowner's possession.

From there, tensions escalated. The neighbor allegedly called bylaw authorities again about rooftop solar panels, claiming they might "melt her roof tiles," even though the installation had already been approved by the city.

Over time, the situation continued to worsen, with the neighbor making repeated demands about what could and couldn't happen on the property. At one point, she even suggested removing trees because they might cast shade "in 30 years."

"She had her partner jump the fence into my yard to trim shrubs on my side," the original poster wrote. "I want to enjoy my yard and plant what I want without worrying about her sabotaging it."

Beyond the personal frustrations, situations like this can create real barriers for homeowners trying to adopt environmentally friendly solutions, such as installing solar panels, planting trees, or maintaining natural landscaping. Ongoing disputes and complaints can discourage people from making upgrades that reduce energy use and support biodiversity.

Commenters swiftly responded with a mix of advice and support.

"No trespassing signs, cameras," one user suggested.

"Build a taller fence," another wrote. "Let your tenants know that they will be on the hook for any of the requests she makes regarding the property."

Others recommended escalating the situation if needed.

"I'd file a report for harassment," one commenter said.

While disputes between neighbors are relatively common, this story highlights the importance of clear boundaries and mutual respect, both for maintaining peaceful communities and supporting more sustainable living choices.

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