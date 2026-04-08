Homeowner shares side-by-side photos of neighborhood yards: 'One is life and one is death'

"They used to look the same, but now they don't!"

A Redditor showcased the night-and-day difference between a vibrant yard with native plants and a bland grass one.

Posting to the r/NoLawns subreddit, they shared a simple one-picture look at what they said were once identical areas.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My front yard and my neighbor's," they wrote. "They used to look the same, but now they don't!"

They didn't oversell it. On their side, you could see an eclectic mix of container plants and in-soil native plants, which users said included beautiful wildflowers such as poppies and scarlet flax.

The neighboring yard displayed a traditional, well-manicured lawn. While there's nothing ostensibly ugly about it, it lacks the pizazz, colors, and variety of the OP's setup.

That doesn't even take into account the various advantages of forgoing conventional lawns. Maintaining grass in inhospitable climates can mean many hours of upkeep, heavy water use, and the need to use chemicals, including herbicides, that damage the local ecosystem.

Native plants can provide a better match for the conditions. That means greater resilience in the face of local challenges such as droughts and less need to use a lot of water or resort to chemicals.

These plants can also provide pollinator-friendly spaces for insects such as bees and butterflies that are critical to growing fruits and vegetables. While the OP had made a dramatic overhaul of their lawn, even partial projects can go a long way to tapping into these benefits.

The result can be breathtaking, as seen in their yard. Championing that growth of native plants and alternate lawns can inspire those around you, whether it's your neighbors, family, or coworkers.

Commenters praised the OP and framed the major contrast between the two spaces.

"One is life and one is death separated by the DMZ of the block retaining wall," one mused in the most-upvoted comment.

"Amazingly beautifying," someone else gushed.

"Flexin," another said.

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