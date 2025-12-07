Homeowner shares shocking photos after failing to improve property: 'Stay away from [that] stuff'

  • Home Home

"The problem with 'weed killers' is that there is no technical definition of a weed."

by Leslie Sattler
One Reddit user accidentally killed their lawn after using weed killer and reached out for help on the r/lawncare subreddit.

A well-meaning homeowner learned a hard lesson about chemical lawn treatments after trying to improve their yard.

They shared their mistake with the r/lawncare Reddit community, posting images of a patchy, damaged lawn with dead brown grass scattered throughout.

The title of the post reads: "PLEASE HELP! killed lawn on accident with weed killer(Midwest) know nothing about lawn care!!"

The photos show damage across the yard, with large brown patches mixed among struggling green grass. A single sprinkler head stands in the middle of the damaged area, next to dead vegetation and bare soil.

Many homeowners reach for weed killers without understanding what these products do to soil and nearby plants. These chemicals don't discriminate between "weeds" and desirable plants. They contaminate soil, harm beneficial insects, and can run off into local waterways during rain or watering.

Chemical weed killers often contain compounds that persist in soil for months. They kill earthworms and microorganisms that keep soil healthy. When these products wash into storm drains, they pollute rivers and lakes where fish and other aquatic life depend on clean water.

Safer alternatives exist for lawn care. Manual weeding, corn gluten meal as a pre-emergent, and accepting some diversity in your yard all work without poisoning the ground.

Community members on Reddit offered advice for recovery.

One commenter explained: "The problem with 'weed killers' is that there is no technical definition of a weed, so the reality is that you're just killing most things that would grow in the soil.

"So #1: Stay away from the toxic stuff. #2: Run sprinklers to move the toxins through the soil. #3: Spread new seed and cover it with a layer of manure. #4: Keep watering. It'll come back."

Another suggested a patience-based approach, writing: "Let it grow to the max of your mower. It will grow tall enough to reseed likely if your Midwest, and be tall enough to blend it in til it does come in. Then you'll love it tall dark and carpet like anyway and be happier by fall."

