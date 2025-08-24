Homeowner stuns with before-and-after photos of massive yard transformation: 'The use of the logs is so genius'

Many homeowners are turning away from traditional monoculture grass lawns to other stunning alternatives. These creative options often save time, resources, and money.

One such amateur gardener recently took to the subreddit r/NoLawns to show off their impressive yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post titled, "Year 1 Progress side and front yards," the poster shows a picture of a yard of grass with a large circle made from logs in the middle. In a caption underneath, the poster explains they plan on adding buffalo grass to the setup.

There are many different ways to upgrade your yard to both save you money and reap substantial environmental benefits. One popular way to retain a phenomenal yard that's a little different than a traditional lawn is to upgrade to a natural lawn. Lawns full of native plants or other easy-growing options are financially beneficial because they don't require nearly as much water, which lowers monthly bills. They also don't require nearly as much expensive and time-consuming maintenance.

The environmental benefits are equally impressive. Besides saving tons of water, native plant lawns can attract pollinators, depending on your choice of plants. These are the small birds and insects that keep plant life thriving. They are essential to the health of our ecosystems and the food chain. In fact, it is estimated that pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we eat, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

There are many options when considering a natural lawn. For instance, some gardeners opt for clover or buffalo grass, while others choose xeriscaping. Even a partial lawn replacement offers many of these benefits.

Commenters on the original post were blown away by the design.

One said: "The use of the logs is so genius! We have a ton of logs around our property and I wasn't sure what to do with them. Now I do!"

Another commented on the environmental benefits of the design: "I love the use of the logs - they're so good for moisture retention, bug habitat, and bird food! The datura are lovely too!"

