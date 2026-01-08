Homeowner makes surprising argument for why you should consider shrinking your lawn: 'Big inspiration'

A Redditor showed how the idea of making progress over acting perfectly can pay off with your lawn.

Posting to the r/NoLawns subreddit, they shared a straightforward method for reducing traditional lawns that lowers the learning curve for beginners.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Their post showed a vibrant lawn that they revealed is shrinking every year. The original poster has replaced the grass with new elements and decorations over time.

"I dig it up or use strips of cardboard covered with pine needles," the gardener noted. "And just plant stuff to take it over."

Cardboard is recognized by many gardening experts as a versatile tool to naturally aid vegetable growth and weed elimination. As a bonus, it doesn't use chemicals or take decades to break down like many alternatives.

The OP also suggested adding elements like benches, stepping stones, and flower pots to support the shift. Boiling water on grass that invaded stones was another hack they offered up.

In another post, they added some more detail. Living in upstate South Carolina, the OP has dealt with persistent Bermuda and zoysia grasses. They recommended using pine needles and cardboard as mulch and discouraged herbicide use.

The OP's move of switching to a diverse plant landscape is becoming increasingly popular among homeowners seeking easier upkeep. Alternatives to grass like clover, native plants, or xeriscaping reduce water bills and conserve valuable resources.

These options also mean less time and money spent on mowing, and you don't have to do it all at once, as the OP put on full display. After hearing a Redditor's guesstimate of cutting down on their own lawn size by about 10% a year, they said that was the case for them.

Many Reddit users expressed admiration for the yard and their piecemeal approach.

One gushed: "This is so helpful! I'm planning/beginning, and it seems so overwhelming. This is big inspiration and goals"

"Oh wow, this post comes at the perfect time for me," another wrote. "Just today, I was planning on how to get rid of the grass and it's such a big job I was thinking I could just keep expanding out the garden bed bit by bit each year!"

"Gorgeous!!" another exclaimed. "It looks so lush."

