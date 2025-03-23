Grateful homeowner shares honest review after upgrading to next-gen heat pump — here's what you need to know before upgrading

"Overall it was not cheap, but a great upgrade for our house."

"Out with the old, in with the new" worked wonders for one Bay Area homeowner. They ditched their furnace for a new heat pump and reaped the rewards.

They shared some context in their Reddit post to the r/homeowners subreddit, revealing their home was from the 1950s and had poor insulation. The furnace was failing, so they'd replaced it with a heat pump.

"Overall it was not cheap, but a great upgrade for our house," they shared. Their energy bills were slashed by approximately half, even though they were using "less aggressive energy saving settings." The upgrade extended to comfort and livability.

"The warm air is distributed better, as with the gas heater the heat from the vents was really hot, while now it is just a bit above the target temperature, but the fan is running longer to distribute it better," they explained.



Also, they now get air conditioning from the same unit in the summer. They concluded by saying that upgrading their insulation and replacing their single-pane windows were next on the docket.

The homeowner is one of many who have had similarly positive things after installing a heat pump.

This efficient piece of next-gen tech outperforms conventional furnaces by extracting heat from the outdoors, even when it's cold outside. When you want air conditioning, the same device uses electricity to take the hot air outdoors. Overall, the efficiency saves homeowners money.

A Redditor commented to the OP: "Can you breathe better? My gas setup feels like it's killing me."

In response, the OP wisely advised that commenter to "get a carbon monoxide (CO) detector ASAP" and warned them that their "gas heater may be leaking CO into your home, which can be fatal." That is another benefit of a heat pump as they don't use natural gas and are thus much safer and healthier.

Other Redditors weighed in on their own experiences.

"Holy crap it's awesome," one wrote of their own heat pump. "Funnily enough it uses less electric on heat than JUST the blower motor for my main AC, not even including the cost of natural gas."

"Comfort from my heat pump far exceeds that of the gas furnace I replaced this year," another Redditor said.

