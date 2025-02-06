The government wants to give you $600 to upgrade your drafty windows — cash in before incentives get repealed

It's best to jump on the Energy Star rebate program and save some cash while you can.

Did you know that you can get up to $600 back for window replacements? Federal tax credits are still available for up to 30% of the cost of new energy-efficient windows. You just have to make sure the windows you're getting have Energy Star certification.

To figure out if windows are eligible for a rebate, you just need to follow three easy steps.

First, figure out your climate zone with this tool. Then, find the certified product directory number of the windows you want. Finally, check the number in the directory of eligible windows. If the result is shaded green for your climate zone, the window is eligible for rebates.

Improving home energy efficiency is a great way to save on your monthly utility bills and do your part to help the environment. Residential and commercial buildings account for about 31% of American pollution. That includes the direct use of dirty fuels, such as gas for heating, and indirect use, such as electricity for air conditioning.

The better-equipped your home is to remain at a comfortable temperature, the less energy you have to spend to adjust the indoor climate. TCD has loads of tips to do that in our guide on modernizing your home if you're eager to go beyond just updating windows.

Our polls show that few people have updated their windows, and it's easy to see why since cost can be an issue. Before you jump in, check to see if your existing windows just need to be resealed. It's a lot cheaper and can yield comparable results.

Since the status of federal funding for many programs is in turmoil right now, it's best to jump on the Energy Star rebate program to save some cash while you can. President Donald Trump has put environmental priorities in his sights, which means we may not have access to all sorts of incentives in the near future.

