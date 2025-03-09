Homeowner seeks advice after HVAC techs discover major hazard: 'We are trying to sell the house'

"Looks like your family is in danger."

A Reddit user got a huge helping of advice from the site when they asked about the state of their furnace.

Posting on the r/hvacadvice subreddit, they explained their situation.

"A local HVAC company came out to my house to look at the furnace as we are trying to sell the house," they said. "They claim the furnace is from the 80s, only has a 15 year lifespan, and is currently a hazard. They have red tagged it and are saying it is unsafe to live in the house while the furnace is installed."

The poster shared pictures that showed a clearly rusted-out heat exchanger on their furnace.



The heat exchanger is the most important part of any furnace. It pushes the air through and heats it up, typically via natural gas flame in a furnace of that age. When they are as damaged as that one is, it can leak carbon monoxide into the home, which can cause illness and death.

If you, like this person, are in the market for a new furnace, consider upgrading to a heat pump. They use drastically less energy than a traditional furnace, and without the natural gas being used, they are much safer and healthier for you and your family.

Commenters on the post were quick to point out just how dangerous using this furnace would be.

"Dear lord, that heat exchanger is in AWFUL condition," one said. "I would shut the gas off to the unit, turn the gas valve off & disable the W wire. New unit or no heat."

"Looks like your family is in danger.. cracks in metal never mean a good thing when exhausting burnt fuel," another said.

A third commenter added: "Heat exchanger leaks are deadly. Time for a new furnace."

The good news is the poster saw the light from the comments and got the furnace replaced before they sold the house.

