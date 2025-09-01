Homeowner stunned after HOA sends laundry list of demands: 'I just can't wrap my head around [it]'

The homeowner was attempting to do the right thing.

A homeowner on Reddit was left stunned after their HOA denied their request to install solar panels.



The reason for the denial? Essentially, because the solar panels won't look aesthetically pleasing.

The post, made in a popular anti-HOA subreddit, features an image of the denial letter the OP received.

Photo Credit: Reddit

As you can see, the HOA official had a laundry list of reasons for the denial, all of which were because of the visual appearance of the panels.

Reasons like "wiring and electrical conduits must be located under the panels to hide them" or 'panels must be a similar color to the roof" left other Redditors gobsmacked.

"I just can't wrap my head around a life being so empty that you find yourself typing out stuff like 'if you want solar panels, I must find them pretty' where other adults could see it," one user said.

"Look up your state statutes on this," one user recommended. "Notify the HOA that refusing placement could lead to a lawsuit."

Way, way too often, HOAs find themselves putting a stop to a homeowner trying to follow environmental best practices. Whether it be ridiculous regulations on solar, like in this story, or foolish rules regarding lawncare, some HOA bylaws can make having a sustainable home nearly impossible.

However, strict HOA bylaws aren't set in stone. There are plenty of ways to work with HOAs to change bylaws to promote sustainability.

OP was attempting to do the right thing by getting solar installed. Solar energy is the most sustainable way to power a home, as it does not rely on fossil fuels, which create greenhouse gases when burned.

And beyond the environmental benefits, installing solar can yield incredible results for your wallet. Many homeowners have reported that their monthly energy bills have dropped to or near zero, thanks to solar panels.

If you are considering making the switch to solar but don't know where to start, EnergySage offers a free online tool to compare local, vetted installers and help you get the best price. By using EnergySage, you could save up to $10,000 on your solar installation.

Going solar also makes it far cheaper to run other money-saving electric appliances, like heat pumps, since you're powering them with free, clean energy. Mitsubishi also offers a service to help you find the right, affordable heat pump for your home.

