Homeowner outraged after HOA sticks them with repair bill: 'I would pay for a lawyer'

by Matthew Marini
For homeowners looking to maintain a yard that supports the environment, one of the biggest obstacles tends to be an organization that is supposed to have their backs: HOAs.

A Reddit user recently shared a story that highlights this problem. 

"My neighborhood has a sprinkler system that is joined and controlled by the HOA," OP explained in the opening sentence of their post.

They go on to explain that part of the sprinkler, which was in their yard, malfunctioned, and the HOA sent someone to fix it. 

However, the outrage comes when OP reveals that they were billed for the repair, despite the sprinkler system belonging to the HOA. OP said, "The reasoning is because there have been a few other sprinkler issues this year, and the funds would be depleted if they continued to pay for fixing it."

The greed of OP's HOA in this story sent users into an uproar. One user pointed out the ludicrousness of the situation, saying, "Bill them the next time your personal appliances break. Tell them you don't want your savings depleted." 

Maintaining healthy grass through regular water treatment and maintenance is essential for homeowners looking to support a sustainable lawn. OP did the right thing by notifying their HOA about the sprinkler issue, but was essentially punished for doing so. Stories like this may make some homeowners stay quiet when similar problems arise.

If you are a homeowner with an overbearing HOA that makes sustainable lawn practices impossible, there is still hope for change. Check out this guide to changing local HOA bylaws to learn how you can make a difference.

