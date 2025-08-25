Scientists develop bendable tech that could make solar panels cheaper: 'Exceptional durability'

Korean scientists have created bendable solar technology that stays functional in humid conditions, as relayed by Tech Xplore.

The breakthrough addresses perovskite's biggest weakness: water damage. This material promises cheaper solar production than silicon panels, but moisture typically destroys it. Manufacturing previously required costly climate-controlled facilities or protective gas environments.

Scientists at Korea's materials research institute solved this problem by placing protective layers above and below the panel's energy-capturing center. These barrier materials allowed panels to function at 50% humidity levels.

The panels were 85% effective after nearly 3,000 hours of use. They maintained 96% power output following 10,000 bending tests and preserved 87% capacity during extreme mechanical stress tests.

This development occurred through collaboration between Korean universities, Switzerland's University of Fribourg, and the Korea Institute of Materials Science. The team spent years perfecting the materials and manufacturing methods to achieve commercial viability.

The advancement matters because solar technology becomes more affordable when factories don't need expensive climate control systems. Production costs drop substantially when manufacturers can build panels in normal air conditions.

"With this technology, it is now possible to manufacture high-efficiency perovskite solar cells in ambient air without costly equipment, significantly reducing production costs," stated Dr. Dong-chan Lim, lead researcher at KIMS.

"In particular, the exceptional durability of the flexible devices makes them promising candidates for applications in wearable electronics and vehicle-integrated solar power systems."

This bendable solar technology could power clothing, backpacks, or vehicle surfaces. The technology successfully scaled to industrial production methods, proving its readiness for mass manufacturing.

Solar energy reduces air pollution that harms human health. Each new solar installation decreases reliance on power plants that release harmful particles into communities. Bendable panels could accelerate adoption by fitting spaces where rigid panels won't work.

Scientists expect commercial production to begin within several years as manufacturers adapt existing facilities for the new process.

