Shopper astonished after discovering designer label on cheap thrift store purchase: 'I'm green with envy!'

There is a real thrill when it comes to thrifting, because you never know what you'll find.

One Redditor went to r/ThriftStoreHauls to post what they found at their local thrift shop.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Several photos reveal a Hermes Exposition Universelle scarf with a jaw-dropping price tag of $3.99.

"Very excited for my first designer piece to be such a cool item I could never afford paying $600+ retail for!" the thrifter raved.

Thrifting is an amazing way to save money on everyday necessities with the potential of discovering one-of-a-kind items at severely discounted prices.

While these finds are never promised, they do happen every once in a blue moon. One thrifter found a luxury-brand food mixer for $8, while another found a Dolce & Gabbana dress for $18.

Secondhand shopping keeps items out of our landfills — especially clothing, which is predominantly made from synthetic materials that take hundreds of years to decompose.

According to Green America, 10 million tons of textiles are sent to landfills every year. Landfills create and release toxic gases, such as methane, which are extremely harmful to our health and this planet.

Saying no to fast fashion and being more mindful about your closet can save you up to $6,000 over a decade. If you can't find what you're looking for while thrifting, do some research and try to support eco-friendly brands.

Before getting rid of old clothes, think about upcycling or mending them instead. If you're ready to part ways, you can swap your clothes for store credit or sell them on resale apps like Depop and Poshmark.

While a few comments questioned the authenticity of the scarf, the post collected several dozen handfuls of jealousy.

"Holy Dying of Envy over here! I LOVE this print," one Redditor raved.

"My white whale!" exclaimed another.

"Your post keeps my dream alive," wrote a third. Yet another commenter added: "I'm green with envy! This is such a lovely design!"

