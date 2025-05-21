Homeowner searches for second opinions after plumber offers questionable appliance advice: 'Does anyone have any experience with this?'

It can be intimidating upgrading to a new heating system, but a little research didn't stop this Redditor from choosing an eco-friendly upgrade that will save them thousands.

The scoop

By switching to a heat pump water heater (HPWH), you can save hundreds of dollars per month, adding up to thousands a year. Heating the water you use for everyday necessities can be expensive, and traditional gas systems might not be the best choice for efficiency. Additionally, HPWHs are currently covered under the Inflation Reduction Act, which helps homeowners by delivering a big rebate and tax incentive when installed. These might not be around forever, so you'll want to act now.

This Redditor was interested in doing that, but started to question themselves after being told by their plumber that it was a bad call.

"They advised against a heat pump water heater, saying basements get cold enough in Oregon that they end up costing more, especially because they cool the space around them," they said. "Does anyone have any experience with this?"

How it's helping

Canadian eco-friendly heating experts B2E reported that "second only to space heating, water heating uses the most energy in the home. Currently, water heating accounts for approximately 22.9% of total household energy usage."

Heat pump water heaters can drastically reduce these amounts. "Avoid 1-3 tons of CO2 per year with a heat pump water heater," said Portland-based electric heating experts. "Technology is advancing rapidly for this home appliance; today they are quieter, longer lasting and more efficient."

Companies like Cala offer top-of-the-line technology to help lower your energy bill and reduce the amount of dirty fuels from being burned to heat your home.

An additional bonus is that HPWHs keep hot water stored in a tank, so in the case of a power outage or natural disaster, a typical tank-style HPWH can deliver up to 80 gallons of emergency water for washing, flushing the toilet, and other household necessities.

Heat pumps are an easy upgrade, and there are tons of options specified to your needs.

What everyone's saying

Most homeowners experienced savings and did not experience a drastic difference in temperature compared with a gas heater. Also, there are some surprise benefits.

"The HPWH definitely lowered the basement temperature ~5 degrees … Running costs have not been too bad, around $120/year of electricity in the default efficiency mode … Since the HPWH dehumidifies 'for free' we can also offset some of our electric against what it was costing to run a dehumidifier, which was about $70-80/winter," explained one homeowner.

"I had one in my garage in southern Oregon the past 8 years that we just swapped out this year. Worked great," another added.

"I live in Portland and installed a heat pump water heater last year. It's in my unfinished basement garage. I have had zero issues with heating water with house guests, even during that freeze we had last year. My electric use dropped dramatically," said another heat pump user.

"You can duct the cold air exhaust out of the HPWH to the outside. Better yet, do that so you can dump it inside during the summer," one user suggested.

Even folks from much colder climates like New Hampshire chimed in to say, "get the water heater, you'll appreciate it. It's cheaper to run and is cleaner."

