  • Home Home

Do you want $1,600 for a new water heater? Here's how to cash in on massive government incentives

Just keep in mind that IRA tax credits could be eliminated with an act of Congress, so it's best to take advantage of the opportunity while it's still available.

by Simon Sage
Just keep in mind that IRA tax credits could be eliminated with an act of Congress, so it's best to take advantage of the opportunity while it's still available.

Photo Credit: iStock

Water heating accounts for a good portion of a home's monthly bills. With the right upgrades, however, homeowners can save considerably on those costs. While most water heaters rely on resistive electric or gas, heat pumps are much more efficient. Depending on your usage and existing system, a heat pump water heater can save you over $500 annually in utility costs. 

The upgrade requires a bit of investment, but financial aid is available. The Inflation Reduction Act, combined with local incentives, can amount to $1600 in rebates and tax credits toward a heat pump water heater. Just keep in mind that IRA tax credits could be eliminated with an act of Congress, so it's best to take advantage of the opportunity while it's still available. 

There are many great brands to pick from when it comes to choosing a heat pump water heater. Cala is a promising option that offers loads of customizability. Like a smart thermostat, it's able to figure out your home's water use habits and preemptively heats water so it's ready to go for your morning shower. This saves money by heating at a lower rate earlier in the day and preventing water waste while you wait for the shower to warm up. 

Cala also has a variable speed compressor, so it doesn't use more energy than it needs to heat up water. 

Besides the convenience and savings a heat pump water heater provides, it also cuts down on home energy emissions. By relying on an efficient electrical system for your heating, you can reduce reliance on polluting energy from the grid. Less pollution means less extreme weather patterns. Even just within the home, gas appliances introduce by-products that are harmful to residents' health

All told, heat pump water heaters can save money monthly, improve comfort, and help the environment. If you're interested in upgrading, check out Cala's offering to learn more.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy a heat pump?

Lower energy bills 💰

Better temperature control 🌡️

Helping the planet 🌎

I'd never buy a heat pump 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x