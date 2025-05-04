Do you want $1,600 for a new water heater? Here's how to cash in on massive government incentives

Just keep in mind that IRA tax credits could be eliminated with an act of Congress, so it's best to take advantage of the opportunity while it's still available.

Water heating accounts for a good portion of a home's monthly bills. With the right upgrades, however, homeowners can save considerably on those costs. While most water heaters rely on resistive electric or gas, heat pumps are much more efficient. Depending on your usage and existing system, a heat pump water heater can save you over $500 annually in utility costs.

The upgrade requires a bit of investment, but financial aid is available. The Inflation Reduction Act, combined with local incentives, can amount to $1600 in rebates and tax credits toward a heat pump water heater. Just keep in mind that IRA tax credits could be eliminated with an act of Congress, so it's best to take advantage of the opportunity while it's still available.

There are many great brands to pick from when it comes to choosing a heat pump water heater. Cala is a promising option that offers loads of customizability. Like a smart thermostat, it's able to figure out your home's water use habits and preemptively heats water so it's ready to go for your morning shower. This saves money by heating at a lower rate earlier in the day and preventing water waste while you wait for the shower to warm up.

Cala also has a variable speed compressor, so it doesn't use more energy than it needs to heat up water.

Besides the convenience and savings a heat pump water heater provides, it also cuts down on home energy emissions. By relying on an efficient electrical system for your heating, you can reduce reliance on polluting energy from the grid. Less pollution means less extreme weather patterns. Even just within the home, gas appliances introduce by-products that are harmful to residents' health.

All told, heat pump water heaters can save money monthly, improve comfort, and help the environment. If you're interested in upgrading, check out Cala's offering to learn more.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.