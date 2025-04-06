Homeowner shares candid review after first winter with next-gen heat pump: 'My … bill went down $216'

If you're interested in making the switch, you may want to act sooner rather than later.

More homeowners than ever are upgrading to heat pumps from outdated HVAC systems to cut down on energy bills and reduce their home's pollution. In many cases, making the switch can lead to hundreds of dollars in savings on electricity, as one Reddit user discovered after their first winter with a Mitsubishi heat pump.

"In October 2023, I replaced a natural gas furnace with a heat pump. … Last winter, my overall gas bill was $424. This winter, my overall gas bill was $208. So my gas bill went down $216," the homeowner wrote in the r/heatpumps subreddit.

They added that the heat pump came with other perks, including being quieter and more comfortable than their old furnace.

Heating your residence is responsible for a significant portion of your household energy bills, typically accounting for at least 29% of electricity use, per the U.S. Department of Energy. But because heat pumps transfer heat from one location to another instead of generating it like furnaces do, they're much more efficient at keeping your home warm. The DOE said that ducted air-source heat pumps can reduce electricity use for heating by around 75% compared to furnaces.

This increased energy efficiency can translate to major savings on energy bills. Average annual savings are around $300 if you live in a warmer state like Arizona and up to $1,500 for homeowners in cold climates that require more energy for heating, per the DOE.

Since heat pumps can deliver both heating and cooling, despite what their name suggests, these savings will continue into summertime while dehumidifying your home better than traditional air conditioners. You can keep more money in your pocket with the heat pump tax credit offered through the Inflation Reduction Act, which shaves 30% (up to $2,000) off the project cost.

If you're interested in making the switch, you may want to act sooner rather than later, as President Donald Trump has threatened to end the subsidies on several occasions, though that would ultimately require an act of Congress. Still, it's best to take advantage of any available incentives while you can.

Finding someone to install heat pumps isn't always easy, but companies like Mitsubishi offer free tools to help you find a qualified local HVAC professional and make installation a breeze.

"It's nice to see another report of someone saving money running a heat pump instead of a gas furnace. I was repeatedly told I would spend more running the heat pump and was discourage from installing one because natural gas in my area is cheap," one user said in response to the Reddit post. "I went from an 80% gas furnace to a Bosch IDS 2.0 and I've saved over 120 in the last three months compared to last year."

"The part that so many forget... your heat pump is also WAY more efficient then your typical air conditioner (that are commonly combined with a gas furnace). So your likely going to see an electrical saving during the summer when your cooling kicks in," another shared.

