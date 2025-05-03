This cutting-edge startup wants to make your water heater 'intelligent' — here's how it could slash your energy bills

Cala's highly customizable and adaptable smart heat pump water heaters can help reduce your energy bills and your home's environmental impact.

Many homes have installed smart thermostats or smart lighting to reduce energy usage for financial and environmental gain. Now it's time for smart water heaters.

Cala is an innovative startup whose water heaters are intelligent enough to adapt to your household's water usage — and slash your energy bills.

The water heater can integrate with the rest of your home's technology. It can reduce your dirty energy usage or work with your solar panels.

The scoop

Smart technology can save a lot of energy, reducing your consumption and energy bills. Heat pump water heaters use an electric compressor to transfer heat. The basic idea is similar to how refrigerators and air conditioners work, but the direction of heat transfer can be reversed so it can heat or cool.

Cala's intelligent heat pump water heater works like a Nest thermostat to optimize your water heating and adapt to your household's needs.

Heat pump water heaters can be more efficient than water heaters that burn fossil fuels. Energy Star says that a heat pump water heater can save a family of four about $550 per year. One owner said that they pay roughly $12 a month to heat their water.

The Inflation Reduction Act offers rebates and tax credits for people who purchase a heat pump water heater. You can claim $2,000 for heat pumps and water heaters. Different programs also provide rebates on top of this incentive.

EnergySage senior writer Kristina Zagame explained that "a full repeal of all the IRA incentives remains unlikely," as overturning the law would require an act of Congress. Many members of Congress on both sides of the aisle see the value of the IRA.

However, President Donald Trump has made several comments about eliminating IRA funding, even making moves to cease funding early in his presidency. So it may be better to act sooner rather than later if you're interested in taking advantage of these financial incentives.

How it's helping

The technology heats water by transferring heat from the air. This reduces your home's reliance on dirty energy to fuel your water heater.

The smart heat pump ensures you have hot water exactly when you need it.

What everyone's saying

Experts seem to agree that this heat pump water heater has many financial benefits.

"Cala's unit is the only one that seamlessly integrates with the home and the customer's lifestyle to deliver an exceptional experience and maximum savings," Tom Ferguson, general partner at Burnt Island Ventures, told Electrek.

