Homeowners share lived experiences with next-gen heat pumps after curious resident considers upgrade: 'My dream setup'

Winters in Massachusetts are notoriously cold, so there's no better place to survey when it comes to seeing how heat pumps stack up in the elements.

Thus, a Reddit user came to the right place when they polled the r/massachusetts subreddit on whether they'd recommend a heat pump for a new build. The community was chock-full of recommendations and lived experiences that they gladly shared.

Overall, the community was overwhelmingly in favor of heat pumps. There was some nuance to the answer because geothermal (or ground source) heat pumps and air source ones give homeowners options.

Given Massachusetts' climate, multiple users recommended geothermal.



A Redditor explained why: "In winter, you're pulling heat out of the ground which is always in the 50 degree range. in summer you're pumping heat into a cold 50 degree ground which absorbs it. ..vs air trying to pull heat out of freezing air temps and pushing heat into 90 degree temps."

That same user said they were going to achieve break-even in about five years with rebates and all their savings on their energy bills.

Multiple users harped on the importance of getting the right heat pump setup for their home, especially when it came to geothermal. While this system carries a higher upfront cost than air source, finding the right installer and unit for your space can cut down on the difference.

A user advised: "Please use a quality manufacturer and be sure the equipment is sized right!"

Fortunately, there are a number of free tools to help homeowners through the process. For example, EnergySage has a heat pump marketplace that can link homeowners with trained professionals within its trusted network, and it helps you compare quotes so you can find the right heat pump for your home.

Keeping your home warm in a frigid winter climate like Massachusetts can easily become the biggest component of your monthly energy bill. Heat pumps' innovative tech outperforms conventional gas boilers and furnaces when it comes to efficiency.

They also come with the added bonus of cooling your home in the summer, which belies the heat pump name. Upgrading to a heat pump also benefits the planet, as it uses less energy to heat your home. Pairing it with clean energy you generate from solar panels can take the benefits of a heat pump to the next level, and save even more on your bills.

Tapping into rebates from the Inflation Reduction Act can save homeowners even more on their installation. Time might be of the essence, though, as President Trump has shown clear hostility to heat pumps in his actions. Still, removing the rebates would require an act of Congress.

"My dream setup for a new build would be a ground source heat pump," a user wrote.

"You can put solar on a house and cover the cost of running a heat pump," another offered. "You can't produce your own natural gas."

"I produce my own natural gas…" a user joked.

