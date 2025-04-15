Homeowner shares honest appliance review after ignoring HVAC tech's strange advice: 'He did zero work'

A homeowner's recent Reddit post about their new Mitsubishi heat pump system is melting misconceptions about cold-weather performance.

The post in the r/HeatPumps community shows how modern heat pump technology easily handles freezing temperatures while keeping energy consumption surprisingly low.

The Redditor shared their experience after installing three Mitsubishi FH series mini-splits.

"Our house has been fully fossil free since Thursday when they all started up. ... These things crank," they wrote, describing how the units maintained temperatures around 73 degrees even when outdoor temperatures dropped to 14 degrees.

The Redditor also noted that their HVAC salesman insisted they needed larger units that would only cover 70%-80% of their heating needs — and noting that "he did zero work" to come to this conclusion. However, after installation, the reality proved dramatically different — the units maintained temperatures several degrees above the set points without even running at full capacity.

This real-world performance demonstrates why switching to electric heat pumps represents one of the most ideal ways to lower energy bills while helping the planet. Heating homes accounts for a huge portion of home energy consumption (as well as being a major contributor to climate pollution). Homeowners can significantly reduce both their carbon footprint and monthly expenses by upgrading to a modern heating and cooling system like these Mitsubishi units.

The subreddit's response was enthusiastic.

One commenter wrote, "Excellent. Thanks for posting these real world results. Should further ease concerns about modern heat pumps and cold weather. Hopefully the HVAC guys read this and gain confidence." Another user also suggested turning on the existing duct system's fan to improve circulation throughout the home.

Modern heat pumps provide both heating and cooling, making them a versatile year-round solution. Heat pumps can be up to 50% more energy efficient than traditional HVAC systems, resulting in significant savings on utility bills.

When looking for an efficient HVAC, Mitsubishi can help connect you with trusted installers within its network.

What's more, federal tax credits can cover up to 30% of installation costs for a heat pump in the United States, and many utility companies also offer additional rebates. If you want to capitalize on these incentives, act fast, as President Donald Trump has made it clear he wants to eliminate the subsidies, though it would require an act of Congress.

