This next-gen HVAC model is 390% more efficient than outdated furnaces: 'A game-changer for your energy bills'

"This means you're not only reducing your energy consumption but also reducing your carbon footprint."

Your old HVAC system is wasting not only energy but also money. Upgrading to an energy-efficient heat pump is a great way to cut down on your energy bills while helping the environment.

Mitsubishi Electric heat pumps offer homeowners efficiency rates 160 to 390% higher compared to traditional gas boilers.

"That's a game-changer for your energy bills," says Mitsubishi Electric.

Heating your home is one of the main portions of your household's energy bills. As a result, it's essential to make sure your heating system is efficient, or else you're wasting a ton of money down the line. Upgrading your HVAC system is one of the best ways to lower your energy bills and reduce your home's environmental footprint. By consuming less energy, your home will emit fewer pollutants into the atmosphere.

"[Heat pumps] run on electricity, which can be sourced from renewable energy," says Mitsubishi. "This means you're not only reducing your energy consumption but also reducing your carbon footprint."

From a monetary standpoint, upgrading to a heat pump can reap savings of $1,000 each year. Plus, under the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can qualify for a tax credit covering 30% of the total cost of installing qualifying heat pumps. That's up to $2,000 of additional savings.

When it comes to upgrading your HVAC system, the best time to make the switch is now. President Trump has stated he intends to remove these subsidies, though this change would require an act of Congress. However, installing a heat pump sooner rather than later could be the difference between saving thousands of dollars.

For homeowners looking to find the right HVAC installer, there are great online tools that can help you find an efficient system that fits your home's needs and budget. Mitsubishi can connect you with trained professionals who will help you navigate different heat pump options.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.