Homeowner debunks common assumption about high-tech heating system in the dead of a winter: 'My heating costs were cut in half'

"My house was 85F while it was 11F outside."

Heat pumps work by transferring heat from one place to another. In the summer, they take heat from inside the house and push it out, and in the winter, the exchange is done in the opposite direction, working to both heat and cool your house.

In a viral TikTok video appropriately captioned "people who say you can't do heat pumps in cold climates don't know a thing," creator Dippy debunks this common assumption, showing off their Mitsubishi heat pump system.

Though the surrounding ground is covered in ice and snow, the heat pumps are still able to extract heat from the air to keep the house warm. Mitsubishi's newest system can maintain 100% capacity down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit with guaranteed heating down to -13 degrees Fahrenheit.

Studies have shown that installing a heat pump system similar to Mitsubishi's can save homeowners around $1,000 on yearly energy bills, not including potential location-dependent tax credits.









Unlike traditional gas-based heating systems, heat pumps do not burn dirty energy to create heat. Instead, they "recycle" heat already in the air. This eliminates harmful air pollution and makes temperature control in homes more sustainable.

Because of the way they work, people often incorrectly assume that when it is cold outside, heat pumps will have no heat to pull inside and will stop functioning.

Heat pumps aren't just good for your pockets and the environment, but they also could provide health benefits. Natural gas heaters are known to leak toxic air pollutants, potentially harming people who inhale them.

Installing a heat pump is a great step towards modernizing your home with safer, cleaner, and money-saving appliances.

Several TikTok viewers took to the comments to rave about their own heat pump systems, with one saying: "My heating costs were cut in half when I installed a whole house heat pump. Total electricity bill $1600 a year with AC 1600 sqft in NY."

Another user boasted about the functionality of their heat pump in even colder conditions than shown in the video: "My house was 85F while it was 11F outside (-11 after wind chill). I also have a Mitsubishi."



