How to score a major rebate on the hottest and most efficient HVAC technology

Pumped on heat pumps and ready to make the switch but don't know where to start?

If you've ever moved something from one place in your house to another and felt like it made everything better, then you likely have more in common with a heat pump than you realize.

Now, replacing outdated, polluting appliances with one that's just like you is easier and more affordable than ever.

What is a heat pump?

A heat pump — despite its name — works double time to both heat and cool your home without using on-site dirty energy sources such as gas, coal, and oil to do so (the technology is even cleaner if your utility provider depends solely on renewables such as solar or wind).

As the International Energy Agency explains, heat pumps use technology similar to that used by refrigerators and air conditioners. They pull heat from a source, like the surrounding air or geothermal energy, and then amplify and transfer that heat to a cooler area where it is needed.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page at no cost to you.

Many also provide cooling in the hotter months by moving warm air from your house to the outdoors, lowering the temperature.

Why is it a better option?

Because most of the heat is moved rather than made, heat pumps are far more efficient than other HVAC systems such as gas or electric heaters and air conditioners.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

While the upfront cost of installing a heat pump can be steep (between $4,000 and $8,000 on average), the technology can save you a thousand dollars on yearly energy bills. There are also many tax credits and rebates available through the Inflation Reduction Act for making the eco-friendly switch.

Aside from keeping money in your wallet, heat pumps also keep toxic gases out of your home and planet-warming pollution out of the environment.

Gas-powered appliances run on methane-based gas, and according to Yale Climate Connections, "pretty much all" samples of natural gas contain carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, benzene, formaldehyde, particulate matter, and other harmful substances.

The health risks associated with these toxins include childhood and adult asthma, cancer, and heart disease, just to name a few. While much of the toxins are vented outside, they are impossible to eliminate, and heat pumps produce none of them.

How do you get started?

Pumped on heat pumps and ready to make the switch but don't know where to start? Stay cool; it's going to be OK.

Aside from utilizing and optimizing the tax rebates available from the IRA for your home, organizations like EnergySage can help you choose the best type of heat pump for your space, find local installers, and even compare prices to ensure you get the best deal.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.