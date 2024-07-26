No matter what state you live in, you're sure to find a plan that works for you.

Tired of paying an arm and a leg for electricity but not sure what other options you have? If you're in the United States and live in a state with a deregulated energy market — meaning you can choose your own energy provider — you could save money by switching to a supplier that offers green energy plans.

What is a green energy plan?

A green power plan is a utility plan that supplies electricity from clean, natural sources, such as solar, wind, hydropower, and geothermal power. If you live in one of the 18 states with a partially or fully deregulated energy market, as CNET detailed, you have the freedom to choose a provider that sells green energy instead of electricity from dirty sources like coal or natural gas power plants.

Being able to shop around for the best deal on electricity is one of the easiest ways to save money on your energy bills, especially if the supplier offers a green energy plan. CNET reported that the portion of the country's electricity that comes from renewable sources continues to get cheaper as technology advances and as solar and wind power become larger contributors to the energy mix.

As the clean energy transition picks up more momentum, the cost of electricity should fall even more, putting more money in your pocket while helping the planet.

How can I find and sign up for one?

The first and easiest step would be to check with your local utility and see if they offer a renewable energy plan. If not, companies like SaveOnEnergy offer a free tool that allows customers who live in states with a deregulated energy market to find and compare renewable energy plans, helping their wallets and powering their homes with abundant, pollution-free electricity.

Simply enter your zip code and sort the results by green energy rates to find the cheapest, greenest plan in your area. If you live in Texas, for example, it's a breeze to find a green energy provider since all energy plans in the state contain a percentage of clean electricity, per SaveOnEnergy. Texas produces more wind power than any other state and the second-most solar energy behind only California.

No matter what state you live in, though, you're sure to find a plan that works for you.

What if there aren't any renewable energy suppliers near me?

If you can't find any green energy plans nearby, you can still power your home with clean electricity in other ways.

If you're in the market for it, installing rooftop solar panels is a great way to become energy-independent and reduce your electric bills. Community solar programs are also an affordable option for anyone who doesn't want to invest in or worry about the hassle of owning a solar system.

