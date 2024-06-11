HVAC expert shares key to lower energy bills and higher air quality: 'The most efficient an air conditioning or heating unit will ever be is when it's off'

There is no better way to avoid steep electric bills than to target energy efficiency through a sustainable lens, the expert said.

While we may know what the best choices are for both our wallets and the planet regarding our homes and home appliances, we aren't always able to make them in the ways we want. Thankfully, HVAC experts are hard at work providing a spectrum of options and advice to help homeowners make the most of what they have.

According to the Department of Energy, homes and commercial buildings account for 40% of energy usage in the United States, and outdated HVAC systems are one of the top energy suckers to blame.

TJ Wheeler, senior director of Friedrich Air Conditioning and an HVAC expert at the forefront of energy conservation, decarbonization, and environmentally-friendly innovation, believes there is no better way to avoid steep electric bills than to target energy efficiency through a sustainable lens.

Wheeler told The Cool Down that electrification is the biggest thing we can all do to save money and our planet. One of the most significant ways we can do this is by converting old systems powered by dirty energy sources to clean, efficient heat pumps.

Wheeler explained that the technology has come a long way in the last five to 10 years. He detailed that the Delta T — the difference in temperature between the air coming into the heat pump and the air being put out — is now as high as 40 degrees, almost the same as that of most furnaces they replace.

While making the switch can be expensive, rebates and tax incentives through the Inflation Reduction Act can help with the upfront costs of installing a heat pump. A resource like Rewiring America can make that much easier with tools to keep track of eligibilities and rebates.

Even with these, however, many still aren't able or ready to make the switch. Whether they rent and have no option, live in cold areas where heat pumps sometimes stop working when you need them most, or simply aren't ready to take the big leap, Wheeler said that there are also solutions for those with less efficient equipment looking to reduce their bills and their impact on the environment.

One such solution is one of the fastest-growing ways to achieve this: changing out only the outdoor portion of the central equipment. Units like Freidrich's Breeze can connect with any existing indoor unit and turn it into a heat pump. This hybrid system functions as a heat pump but uses the existing furnace as a backup.

Wheeler further said that control selection is equally important as equipment and that using a smart thermostat with old technologies is huge. Getting your unit to operate at the right time, and only at the right time, is the key to efficiency and sustainability. As Wheeler noted, "The most efficient an air conditioning or heating unit will ever be is when it's off."

Appliances with the Energy Star certification are also a good way to ensure you keep your indoor air quality high and your bills and impact on the environment low. Wheeler said that this certification lets you know there is a threshold for efficiency.

However, he also pointed out that not all products give this certification. For example, there is no Energy Star category for portable ACs. Wheeler said this does not mean there is parity, so buyers should familiarize themselves with what ratings mean.

He said buyers should always look to align with a reputable brand with other Energy Star products. Lastly, he said they should pay attention to the people taking the time to inform consumers and that they can always reach out to a manufacturer and ask why their product is more expensive and let them explain it.

In short, Wheeler emphasized how far technology has come and the importance of letting go of any fears you may have of transitioning away from what you know to take the necessary steps to protect our planet.

"Don't let past experiences or misconceptions change your approach to making the right moves toward decarbonization," he said. "There are a lot of people doing a lot of great things."

