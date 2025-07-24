Mom stunned after driving by unexpected curbside treasure: 'We found something super special'

"Someone loved that so much they framed it!"

During a recent drive, eagle-eyed mother Lacey Lane (@piece.of.sass) spotted a treasure sitting on the curb, ready to go to the trash.

"I quickly noticed this beautiful picture," she said. "Upon further inspection, we discovered we found something super special."

Lacey then showed off what she had brought home. Proudly mounted on her wall was a framed Gucci scarf printed with a delicate floral pattern.

Gucci is a renowned fashion brand, but its products can often be found in secondhand bins. A similar scarf was discovered by one shopper, while others have found purses and shoes.

Some enterprises even build entire business models around finding second lives for used clothes. Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers are just a few examples of companies that can make the experience of donating and shopping secondhand rewarding.

While finding the occasional treasure just as it's about to get picked up by trash collectors is quite the rush, it's possible to enjoy the same thrill by shopping at thrift stores. Not only does this save you a few bucks in buying something new, but you're also helping out the environment.

Manufacturing textiles produces a lot of pollution and demands a lot of resources. Synthetic materials such as polyester hinge on oil production, which is particularly damaging to the environment. By avoiding the need to make new clothes, scarves or otherwise, you can evade those costs.

Downstream, clothing sits in landfill and emits methane as it breaks down. This heat-trapping gas exacerbates destructive weather patterns including floods and droughts. Materials often have plastics woven into them that break down into particles that find their way into the food we eat. When ingested, microplastics contribute to endocrine, immune, and reproductive problems.

Lacey's followers were floored by her discovery.

"Just imagine someone loved that so much they framed it!! Wow it's beautiful," one user said.

