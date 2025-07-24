  • Home Home

Mom stunned after driving by unexpected curbside treasure: 'We found something super special'

"Someone loved that so much they framed it!"

by Simon Sage
"Someone loved that so much they framed it!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

During a recent drive, eagle-eyed mother Lacey Lane (@piece.of.sass) spotted a treasure sitting on the curb, ready to go to the trash.

"I quickly noticed this beautiful picture," she said. "Upon further inspection, we discovered we found something super special."

@piece.of.sass #curbfind #free #theluckiestfind #curblottery @Gucci how is this possible??? #iminlove ♬ A Gentle Sunlight - James Quinn

Lacey then showed off what she had brought home. Proudly mounted on her wall was a framed Gucci scarf printed with a delicate floral pattern. 

Gucci is a renowned fashion brand, but its products can often be found in secondhand bins. A similar scarf was discovered by one shopper, while others have found purses and shoes

Some enterprises even build entire business models around finding second lives for used clothes. Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers are just a few examples of companies that can make the experience of donating and shopping secondhand rewarding. 

While finding the occasional treasure just as it's about to get picked up by trash collectors is quite the rush, it's possible to enjoy the same thrill by shopping at thrift stores. Not only does this save you a few bucks in buying something new, but you're also helping out the environment.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Manufacturing textiles produces a lot of pollution and demands a lot of resources. Synthetic materials such as polyester hinge on oil production, which is particularly damaging to the environment. By avoiding the need to make new clothes, scarves or otherwise, you can evade those costs. 

Downstream, clothing sits in landfill and emits methane as it breaks down. This heat-trapping gas exacerbates destructive weather patterns including floods and droughts. Materials often have plastics woven into them that break down into particles that find their way into the food we eat. When ingested, microplastics contribute to endocrine, immune, and reproductive problems.

Lacey's followers were floored by her discovery. 

"Just imagine someone loved that so much they framed it!! Wow it's beautiful," one user said.

Would you buy your wedding dress from a thrift store?

Absolutely 💯

I did 👰

Only if I found one I loved 😍

Nope 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x