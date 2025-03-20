Shopper stunned at note discovered inside vintage Gucci bag at Goodwill: 'So random'

Thrift shopping is a great way to score incredible deals, and one shopper's Goodwill find came with an unexpected surprise. A Reddit post in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community revealed a vintage Gucci bag scored for just $2 — plus, it came with a note inside.

After looking inside the bag, the shopper also found notecards stating: "This purse is a real — not a knockoff Gucci purse. Please enjoy it, and with it comes a complimentary hair cut and blow dry."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The note included a number to redeem the perk. It also lists a number for victims of the "Auburn fire" to call, although it's unclear which fire the note refers to without knowing when it was donated. The original poster included a photo of an identical-looking bag listed as a vintage Gucci design from 1973.

Thrifting is a great way to score amazing deals on everything from furniture to books and clothing, but it can also lead to discovering rare or luxury finds for next to nothing. For example, one thrift shopper scored a high-end luxury briefcase by T. Anthony for just $40 — these bags typically retail for thousands of dollars. Another shopper found a KitchenAid stand mixer, which is usually pretty expensive, for just $40.

Sometimes shoppers can even find hidden surprises inside items or pockets, like this food processor hiding brand-new blades. There's also always the chance of scoring something valuable enough to turn into a massive profit.

Aside from the fantastic deals and bargain-hunting fun, shopping secondhand also keeps waste out of landfills. By giving perfectly good items a new life, shoppers save money while helping the environment at the same time. If you're looking for tips on how to make the most of your treasure-hunting experience, check out this guide to shopping at thrift stores.

Fellow thrifters in the thread were impressed with the poster's good fortune. "Even if not authentic, that's a great purse and great deal!" said one commenter. Another added: "I inherited that same bag in black from my aunt. Looks legit."

"Wow so random," another person commented.

