Shopper nearly gives up at thrift store before making unbelievable $4 discovery: 'Built to last'

Thrifting comes with plenty of benefits, but one of the best things about shopping at thrift stores is stumbling upon amazing finds, such as luxury brands or cool vintage products.

A user in the "r/ThriftStoreHauls" subreddit shared a recent thrift store acquisition they discovered right when they were on the verge of giving up on thrifting.

Posting photos of a pair of black, vintage Gucci loafers, they shared, "Was starting to give up on thrifting after months of not finding anything. Then I scored these for $4.00."

They also asked for recommendations on caring for the shoes, and other Redditors came to the rescue with plenty of tips for making the shoes look their best, along with congratulating the OP on the score.

"I scored a pair of vintage Gucci loafers years ago. … Insanely comfortable and built to last. Brilliant find OP," one person commented.

It may occasionally be challenging to discover finds like this Redditor's, but that challenge makes coming across super-affordable vintage or luxury items all the more exciting.

However, even when you don't find luxury or vintage items, thrifting is still an excellent way to save on clothing and other goods. Overall, people save around $1,700 yearly from shopping at thrift stores. Plus, some thrift or consignment stores will pay you for your gently used clothing, meaning you earn money, as well.

Thrifting benefits not only shoppers but the environment, too.

Fast fashion has been a problem for a while, one that costs consumers a lot of money since they're encouraged to keep up with trends by purchasing more and more items that aren't built to last.

All that clothing going in and out of style means more textiles end up in landfills, significantly contributing to the polluting gases that cause the atmosphere to heat up. However, donating clothing to thrift stores and shopping at them ensure fewer textiles take up space in landfills, which keeps the planet cooler.

And you get to enjoy quality items that last for a fraction of the original cost, as some Redditors pointed out.

"It's good to see that they're actually quality instead of just a name. 20+ years and at least 3 owners definitely justifies the original costs, and thrift," a user wrote in response to another Redditor who shared their story of finding a similar pair of loafers years ago.

Another user said, "Tbh i like my higher end thrift finds worn bc then i don't have to wear them in, just go straight to never taking them off lol."

