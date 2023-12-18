Shopper shocked to discover label on bag hiding in plain sight at thrift store: ‘Almost passed out in the store’

Thrifting requires a good eye and attention to detail, which is what one shopper used when they discovered a Gucci bag at their local thrift store.

The user shared a photo of the bag and their story on the r/ThriftStoreHauls forum. They noted in the caption that the bag was hidden among the regular bags — not even locked up in the glass case with the more expensive goods.

Photo Credit: Reddit

“No one recognized the (very heavy) hardware or saw the word Gucci on the outside (to be fair it is written pretty small),” the user explained.

The user purchased the florally accented bag from the store for a mere $3, noting that “I have probably peaked with my thrift shopping.”

Gucci bags can range in price from several hundred dollars to several thousand, depending on the size, pattern, and condition.

Thrifting has numerous benefits to the environment and to shoppers. Not only do you find items like this beautiful luxury purse for a killer price, but you also get the satisfaction of keeping products that would have otherwise been sent to a landfill in the hands of people who can appreciate them.

Other shoppers have reported luck with finding designer pieces at their local stores. One user was able to find a vintage Gucci purse for $5 in a similar location to this shopper — hiding on the racks with the cheaper purchases. Another Redditor found a practically new Coach bag at their local store for $10.

Individuals in the comments section were impressed by the find.

“That is gloriously beautiful,” one user commented.

The original shopper replied to the comment, saying, “Thank you! Honestly, almost passed out in the store. Grabbed it and went immediately to the register.”

“This subreddit is telling me I need to go and thrift more because d*** that is a gorgeous bag,” another user wrote.

