82-year-old retiree doesn't hold back after experiencing Tesla Cybertruck: 'I don't believe this'

"He's seeing the future everyone talked about in his time."

A viral TikTok video captured the internet's attention as an 82-year-old retired Ford employee experienced the Tesla Cybertruck for the first time — and his reaction is not what viewers expected.

In the video shared by patriotickenny (@patriotickenny), the retiree is initially skeptical of the Cybertruck's futuristic design and unconventional features. "I don't believe this," he says, shaking his head at the vehicle's angular exterior. However, as he explores its features, his attitude shifts.

The turning point? Discovering that the truck's built-in power outlets allow him to charge his electric mobility scooter right in the truck bed.

"I'm starting to like it," he says, his expression changing from confusion to appreciation. By the end of the video, his hesitation has transformed into genuine excitement.

Part two of the video shows him continue to excitedly assess the vehicle's interior.

The Cybertruck has been a polarizing topic since its reveal, with its unconventional design and high-tech features drawing both praise and criticism. But what makes this video so compelling is how it highlights the real-world benefits of electric vehicles — even for those who might initially doubt them.

For many, the idea of an EV being more than just a mode of transport is still new. The Cybertruck, with its ability to power other electric devices, offers a glimpse into a future where vehicles double as mobile energy hubs. Whether it's charging an e-bike, powering tools at a job site, or keeping appliances running during a power outage, the potential is undeniable.

Aside from benefitting consumers, the widespread adoption of EVs will also benefit the planet, as the vehicles produce no tail-pipe pollution.

In a way, you could think of something like his electric mobility scooter going in the other direction — with a hypothetical company making a gas-powered one you need to pull a cord to start, like a lawn mower — and realize that electric transportation makes a lot more sense if seen as the status quo rather than disrupting the status quo. It would be rather silly to constantly require refueling with liquid from the other side of the world and burning it into the air we breathe when simply charging at an outlet is so much easier and pollutes so much less.

The video's comment section is filled with reactions from viewers who resonated with the OP's journey from skepticism to enthusiasm.

"He is just so confused, excited, and mad at the same time," one commenter posted echoing what the general sentiment around the vehicle has been.

Another said, "he's seeing the future everyone talked about in his time."

Tesla's push toward energy independence isn't just about sustainability — it's also about practicality. Features like built-in charging ports and solar-powered add-ons make EVs an increasingly viable choice for people of all ages, not just early adopters. And as battery technology improves, more automakers are following suit, incorporating similar innovations into their own electric models.

This video serves as a reminder that when it comes to innovation, seeing is believing. What might seem unnecessary or impractical at first can turn out to be a game-changer — one feature at a time.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.