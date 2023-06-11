  • Business Business

Tesla’s latest feature could completely revolutionize how you power up your car — and it’s about to launch nationwide

The ability for users to utilize solar energy is just another way that Tesla is forging its path as the country’s leading EV company.

by Sara Klimek
Tesla’s new Drive on Sunshine feature

Photo Credit: iStock

Tesla will soon let drivers use a totally new way to charge their electric vehicles (EVs).

According to an article published by Not a Tesla App, the company plans to release its Drive on Sunshine feature, allowing users to charge their vehicles using excess solar energy from their home panels. 

This new feature will permit users to set a minimum charge for their vehicle when they plug it into their home network. Then on top of that, users can use the “Charge on Solar” slider to select the maximum charge they would like to use from their home solar array. 

Not a Tesla App reports that the feature may require a Tesla Powerwall, as well, though this is not yet clear.

If the vehicle passes the minimum charge using conventional power sources, it will use the remaining power from a home solar array to complete its charge. The feature also allows users to charge from multiple solar stations, depending on their preferences. 

Although Tesla has not released the Drive on Sunshine feature to the general public as of early June, Not a Tesla App suggests it is “dev[olopment] complete or nearing completion, based on the underlying source code in the latest Tesla app.” The website recommends users keep an eye out for this new feature on their Tesla app once it is unveiled.

The ability for users to utilize solar energy is just another way that Tesla is forging its path as the country’s leading EV company. For consumers, this feature limits the amount of power that must be obtained from the existing electric grid, which is currently one of the significant limitations of EVs. 

A feature like Drive on Sunshine allows flexibility and autonomy for consumers to decide what energy source is charging their EVs. Although the conventional grid provides the lion’s share of the energy used to power Tesla vehicles currently, allowing consumers to charge using their home solar array allows homeowners to charge their vehicles without driving up their home electric bill. 

In addition, in areas where net metering, the process by which homeowners can sell excess solar energy back to the grid, is not possible, the Drive on Sunshine feature may allow homeowners to make use of excess energy. Those individuals could use the sun’s energy to power their trip to the grocery store, sports practice, or anywhere else they drive their Tesla.

