Shopper thrilled by discovery after opening up wallet purchased from Goodwill: 'Always check the wallets'

On Christmas Eve, a thrift shopper discovered the ultimate gift at their local Goodwill: cold, hard cash.

A picture on the r/ThriftStoreHauls Reddit forum captured the holiday magic found in a bin.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The photo shows the inside of a wallet with several $100 bills. The original poster wrote that they found $400 total.

"Always check the wallets!" they exclaimed in the caption. The OP then added in the comments: "Wasn't the first time I've found money. Found $50 in a pair of jeans."

Part of the allure of thrifting is the hidden valuables, making it a discounted shopping experience with the bonus of possibly discovering "buried treasure." Shoppers have found Louis Vuitton bags in the bins, cigarette cases full of cash, and $12 backpacks containing items worth over $500 total.

You never know what you'll find in pockets, drawers, or secret compartments. From cash to hidden valuables, it's like a bargain casino where the odds are in the gambler's favor.

Thrifting is a great way to find what you want at a fraction of the cost while giving items a second life and keeping them out of our landfills.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 292.4 million tons of trash was generated in 2018 — 23.7 million tons more than in 2017. These giant dumps produce toxic gases, such as carbon and methane, which warm the planet by trapping heat in the atmosphere. Methane is 28 times more potent than carbon over a 100-year period, making landfills the third-largest source of human-produced methane pollution in the United States, accounting for 14.4%.

Supporting a circular economy and keeping things out of landfills will help minimize these growing numbers and keep some money in your bank account. Everyone loves a good deal, and secondhand stores are typically full of them.

For online shoppers, there are now platforms such as GoodwillFinds and Poshmark to find what you're looking for, often brand-new. For those with designer taste, Vestiaire Collective is an excellent way to shop and help the environment.

The Reddit post was met with tales of similar finds, creating quite a stir — it had almost 500 comments.

"Found a pair of diamond studs in a coach purse once," one Redditor shared.

Another commenter wrote: "I found $280 in a travel duffle I got at goodwill a couple of years ago. I also managed a thrift store for 7 years and there are hundreds of dollars in coat pockets on a regular basis."

To the naysayers, one thrifter commented: "It's possible. I also once found a wallet in a pants pocket at an EcoThrift. It had $1,500 in it."

"I found $80 in a book," another said.

