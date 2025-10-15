Shopper calls out thrift store for upsetting sighting on clothing rack: 'It's like they think they're doing us a favor'

"That's why I never donate to Goodwill."

Thrift shops have always been an accessible resource to find closet staples and household necessities at discounted prices. However, thrift shoppers have noticed a worrying trend of inflated thrift store prices for used, and typically donated, goods.

One thrift shopper was stunned when they saw some excessive pricing at their local Goodwill.

The original poster found a men's L.L.Bean puffer jacket priced at $49.99 at Goodwill. The OP said: "It's like they think they're doing us a favor by letting us have something nice but then charge boutique prices."

A new puffer jacket by L.L.Bean can cost $90-100, depending on whether the classic outdoor brand is running a sale.

Commenters agreed with the OP, believing the pricing was excessive for a used item that the store probably received as a donation.

"$50?!!!?? That's insane for thrift store," one commenter said.

"They got it for free," another user pointed out.

Thankfully, these inflated prices at the thrift store are not the norm, although they have been becoming more frequent.

Shoppers are still able to find rare and valuable items, as well as household necessities, at discounted rates, which keeps the secondhand industry going.

Shopping secondhand contributes to a circular economy by reducing waste and promoting the reuse of still usable items. By thrifting, consumers help lower the demand for new items, helping to conserve the natural resources and energy needed for typically mass-produced products.

Thrifting, for example, keeps a portion of the 92 million tonnes (over 101 million tons) of annual fashion waste from entering the landfills, allowing clothing items to be rehomed or repurposed.

Trashie, a clothing waste recycling program, offers a Take Back Bag that will do just that: take back your old and unwanted clothing items for resale or textile recycling, which allows new clothing items to be produced from recycled materials.

Apparel brand Timberland recently launched a take-back program, too, allowing customers to return old Timberland gear for a discount on their next purchase.

"Lately I've noticed that buying on clearance is about the same prices as goodwill but you're getting new stuff," one commenter said.

"That's why I never donate to Goodwill. I donate so that things can be reused by someone who needs a price break," another user wrote.

