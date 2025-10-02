Timberland launches game-changing initiative that will transform customer experience — here's how it works

At some point, even the highest-quality clothes, shoes, and gear will reach the point of no return. Fortunately, if that gear is made by Timberland, customers have the option to return it, ensure it stays out of landfills, and get a solid discount off their next purchase, thanks to the company's Timberloop Takeback program.

How does Timberloop Takeback work?

Taking part in the program could hardly be easier.

All you need to do, according to the company's website, is bring any old Timberland products to one of its retail or outlet stores in the United States. The company will then inspect the products and send them to a partner company for recycling.

In return for helping to recycle old gear, customers will receive a 20% off discount code, which can immediately be used on an in-store purchase.

Why should I trade in my old clothes?

While getting a discount is always nice, the true reward here is keeping more items out of landfills.

An estimated 92 million tons of textile waste are created each year, with only a tiny fraction recycled into new fibers. The average American throws out 82 pounds of clothing annually.

The manufacturing process for clothes also pumps massive amounts of pollution into our air and waterways, contributing heavily to the pollution that has caused the planet to reach record-breaking temperatures. Fast fashion is especially culpable in this, as it centers around creating trendy clothes as quickly as possible.

Recycling clothes via this type of program is a tremendous choice for clothes that have reached the end of their usable life. For those that can still be worn, donating them to a thrift store is another good option, as that allows them to still be a part of the circular economy, while also providing affordable clothing options to others who could use them.

Are there similar programs to Timberloop Takeback?

Several stores and companies also provide programs that provide some sort of financial incentive for trading in old clothes.

The North Face offers rewards members $10 towards their next purchase, Levi's offers up to $30 for its old jeans, Patagonia products can receive up to $100 in store credit, and Lululemon will provide an e-gift card.

Several non-clothing brands, including Nikon, Target, and Hydro Flask, also offer credit to those who return old products for recycling.

