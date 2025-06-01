Shopper in disbelief after discovering unexpected item wrapped on Goodwill shelf for $12: 'My jaw nearly hit the floor'

"It was in the original wrapping and had never been used."

You never really know what you're going to find every time you set foot in a thrift store. For one lucky user in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, they stumbled upon a hidden gem.

In a viral post made to the subreddit, OP shares an image of a beautiful clock they purchased at their local Goodwill.

Photo Credit: Reddit

OP explains that this clock was brand new and in perfect condition. It normally would sell for $460, but they picked it up at just $12.

"My jaw nearly hit the floor when I saw it," OP said. "It was in the original wrapping and had never been used!"

This stunning purchase is yet another example of a thrifter finding a super valuable item for an incredibly low price. While it is rare to find a deal this jaw-dropping, it is common for thrifters to find great items at a low price.

Many shoppers who have moved to thrifting as much as possible tend to have nothing but great things to say, especially when it comes to their wallet.

Beyond the financial positives that come with thrifting, it is also a great habit for the environment.

Thrifting reuses old items that are still in great condition, which prevents a massive amount of textile and plastic waste. Without thrift stores, landfills would be filled with even more textile and plastic waste than they already are.

Since these items are not biodegradable, selling and reusing them is a great way to keep our environment clean and landfills low.

Getting into thrifting is easy. Simply find your local thrift store (like Goodwill or Savers), and start shopping.

The comment section was filled with users sharing clocks they also got for a bargain at their local thrift stores. "Beautiful clock. Here's mine… brings back happy family times," one user commented.

"I like the singular wall bracket one on top right, somehow it ties all of them together and fits perfectly," another user added.

