Shopper discovers unexpected treasure hiding in purse bought at Goodwill: 'Always check every single pocket'

You never know what you might find at your local Goodwill, and that includes things hidden inside items you've purchased.

One Redditor posted to the r/GoodwillBins about their massive haul of goodies that came with a surprise: $50 inside a purse.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They posted a series of photos and wrote: "First time at the Goodwill Bins. Found some great stuff. And was even blessed to find $50 inside a purse!"

"The bins are so addictive for sure! Nice finds!" another user commented.

One person exclaimed, "Cash for the win!"

Checking every nook and cranny, drawer, and pocket of the items you purchase from Goodwill or other thrift stores isn't something people always remember to do, but as this Redditor shows, it can pay off. Thrifting saves you money anyway since you only pay a fraction of the retail price on clothing and everyday items, but checking items carefully might net you something valuable and earn you cash, too.

Even if you don't find hidden money or other goodies, thrifting still gives you the opportunity to discover valuable finds. People have found a number of designer items at thrift stores, from expensive jewelry they bought for a few dollars to name-brand clothing at ridiculously low prices. Not knowing just what you'll find is part of the joy of thrift store shopping, after all.

Besides the monetary benefits of shopping at thrift stores, doing so also benefits the environment, as purchasing any product at one of these stores allows you to extend its life. By doing this, you're keeping products away from landfills, where they would otherwise sit and deteriorate, releasing pollution that gets trapped in the atmosphere and overheats the planet. So, thrifting helps you make the planet a cooler, healthier place for all.

But to acquire all the benefits of thrifting, make sure you do as the original poster said and "ALWAYS check every single pocket, nook and cranny."

