Golfers stunned after spotting enormous creature creeping onto course: 'Look at this thing'

Golfers at a Kissimmee, Florida, course recently had another hazard to contend with in addition to water, sand traps, and the deep rough.

What's happening?

Golfer Shirley Schultz sent a video to WOFL of an enormous alligator lumbering down the fairway at Stonegate Oaks. The giant creature is hard to size based on the clip, but it's likely easily capable of overpowering a foursome, judging by context clues in the footage.

Schultz told Fox 35 that she and her husband were amazed by the gator's presence. Fortunately, the misplaced reptile apparently wasn't looking for a meal, as it eventually decided to soak up some sun as unaware golfers played nearby.

"Look at this thing," someone is heard saying in the clip.

Why is the golf course gator important?

Not every out-of-place animal is the result of our actions in their environment. Sometimes they simply get lost.

But habitat destruction is making an impact. Filling in wetlands, dredging rivers, mowing fields, and cutting down trees are all ways we impact natural homes for a vast amount of creatures, according to the National Wildlife Federation (NWF).

Earth.org added that "animal populations worldwide have declined by 70% in just 50 years," in large part because of habitat loss. The report cited World Wildlife Fund research.

When wild animals begin mingling with human communities, ferocious attacks can result. As the creatures become familiar with our campsites and refuse as a food source, the chances of a confrontation increase because they lose instinctive fear responses, per the BBC.

Sometimes, the interaction is the result of an invasive species, as is the case with pythons in Florida. The University of California, Berkeley, said that snakes being released by irresponsible pet owners and those escaping their cages have led to the Sunshine State's problem.

For their part, golf courses seem to be a luxury for multiple species. Wild boars recently surprised players in Singapore, as another example.

What's being done to help?

NWF has a program that can help people create and certify a wildlife habitat. Even smaller areas set aside for birds, bees, and butterflies can have a big impact. Native pollinator plants are crucial to helping bees complete their important work, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 100 grown crops rely on pollination.

Staying educated about why certain animals are turning up in unexpected places, and communicating with local politicians about the importance of saving their habitat, is a great way to leverage the power of your voice.

In the case of invasive species, entrepreneurs are monetizing some of them — including lionfish and silver carp — by harvesting the harmful creatures for food and leather.

