Fishing company spearheads initiative to take on invasive threat wreaking havoc in major US river: 'It's a nightmare'

The non-native fish can live for 20 years and weigh more than 80 pounds.

Missouri fisherman Greg Trial thinks the verdict for the invasive silver carp is clear.

After gorging on plankton, breeding without limit, and being a detriment to the greater good, Trial said the culprits must be removed from the Missouri and Platte Rivers in great numbers — before it's too late.

The good news is that his team at Missouri Coast Fisheries is well-suited for the job.

"They call me the apex predator," Trial said during an interview with The Cool Down.

His boat can harvest 500 pounds of carp in 30 minutes with "no problem at all" using a specialized, above-water net on the outside of the craft.

It's an enterprise that started in 2019, with most of the carp then being frozen and shipped overseas. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, it derailed the overseas market. That's when Trial, the CEO, and company president Jim Finke went to work figuring out a domestic solution for the fish, starting with its head.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Now every part of the carp is used. It is turned into filets for human meals, dog treats, soil fertilizer, and even fish leather. Many of the products, such as the dirt additive, are cleaner than commonly used alternatives. Nitrogen-heavy fertilizers can leach into the environment and pollute waterways, for example.

The great harvests are helped by the fact that the fish literally jump in the boat, as evidenced by a video clip on the company website. That's also why the net is above water. Other footage aired by the local Fox affiliate shows a swarm of carp breaching the water around the vessel like a pack of piranhas.

"We are catching them as they fly," Trial, an electrical engineer by trade, said.

As the boat moves through the water, the vibrations trigger a fight or flight response in the fish, as Trial describes it. They launch themselves skyward with impressive force.

They are constant feeders, eating endlessly to the detriment of other river life. The non-native fish can live for 20 years and weigh more than 80 pounds. Needless to say, they can cause a scene when they jump in the boat.

Carp are also prolific breeders. Each female can produce 1.9 million eggs per spawn, according to Trial and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

"It's a nightmare," Trial said of the carp's dominance.

Carp is eaten around the world. But Trial said the species has earned a bad reputation as a bottom-feeder in America. In truth, the catch is delicious and flaky, without a strong "fishy" taste or contaminants, according to the lifelong angler. He was raised on fish and is a carp connoisseur these days.

Trial, Finke, and a small team troubleshoot net designs, navigate government regulations, and develop profitable products with the goal of having zero waste.

"We wanted to use 100% of this resource. Why waste it?" Trial said.

The value extends beyond the dinner plate. Fish leather and even bones are planet-friendly alternatives to mammal hide and ivory for clothing, accessories, and jewelry, per Trial. Carp also makes for good fishing bait. That product line is one of Missouri Coast's best sellers. Fox4 reports that the catch can net $300 per fish.

The silver carp arrived here decades ago when it was imported to tackle an algae problem in wastewater treatment ponds. Non-native plants and animals can disrupt the local ecosystem if they spread beyond intended borders. In the former case, planting native species can boost pollinator health and create a healthy landscape as part of the solution.

But the pesky carp can't be pulled out by the roots like a vile weed. They must be caught. More than 5.3 million tons of the species is farmed annually, mostly in the Far East, per the government. The report notes that demand in those markets could increase business for U.S. carp.

Turning what many Americans consider to be a trash fish into useful products is a great example of how we can better use resources on Earth, even invasive ones. Tampa's Inversa is making designer handbags from lionfish leather, as another example. The lionfish is a quickly multiplying species that's devouring other sea life.

Anyone can aid projects such as these by using their buying power to support businesses that are tackling environmental problems.

For Missouri Coast's part, the waters should remain productive. The company is in the midst of filming a TV show that's highlighting the team's efforts. Trial and Finke are working on a nutritious patty that can be used as a meal in prisons and even a supplement powder to boost the health of pregnant women in Africa, Trial said.

He added that he has sunk about $100,000 into the operation so far. And while the carp-based business is growing, he noted that it's not all about turning a profit.

"I am not on this Earth just for that," he said. "I want to solve a problem and do some good."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.