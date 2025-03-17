Golfers stunned after statue-like creatures begin wandering around driving range: 'Seemed to be looking for an escape route'

Imagine stepping up for a swing only to spot wild boars wandering across the golf course.

What's happening?

Golfers at a driving range in Punggol, Singapore, got an unexpected surprise when two wild boars wandered onto the course.

According to Mothership, the unusual sight was caught on video by a TikTok user who initially mistook them for statues before realizing they were moving. The user named Chua said in the report, "I was like omg is that a dog? No — it's not one but two wild boars!" The footage shows the boars trotting across the far end of the golf range as golf balls whizzed past them.

The encounter left players stunned, with some even attempting to hit the animals with their shots, but thankfully, none succeeded. Chua said the wild boars "seemed to be looking for an escape route," which raises major concerns about how they got onto the course in the first place.

What are the risks of human-wildlife encounters?

This might seem like a funny moment, but it's really the growing problem that wild animals are being displaced from their habitats and appearing in unexpected places. As more land is cleared for development, the boars are losing space and wandering into human-populated areas. As green spaces shrink, animals are forced to adapt, leading to more frequent encounters like this one.

These increased encounters are dangerous to both humans and animals. Wild boars can weigh up to 100 kilograms (220.5 pounds), and while generally shy, they naturally might charge if they feel threatened. Last year, Singapore's National Parks Board reported an increase in wild boar sightings, which prompted them to start discussions on how to manage the sightings and interactions without harming them.

Besides safety concerns, human-wildlife conflicts like this are essentially the consequence of rapid urban development.

How are cities managing displaced wildlife?

Singapore is restoring habitats and educating the public. NParks has set up barriers around construction sites to keep boars out of urban areas and redirect them to forests. Programs like Our Wild Neighbors teach people how to safely coexist with local wildlife, helping to cut down on conflicts.

Outside of Singapore, conservationists are working to protect habitats by restoring forests like in Minnesota and creating wildlife corridors so animals aren't forced out of their environments. Additionally, in India, the Aravalli Biodiversity Park is regrowing native vegetation, in turn giving wildlife more room to roam. Over in Brazil, the Trinational Atlantic Forest Corridor is reconnecting fragmented forests, helping jaguars and tapirs move freely without getting trapped in isolated pockets.

While it may be surprising to see wild boars dodging golf balls, their presence serves as a reminder of the importance of balancing urban expansion with environmental conservation.

