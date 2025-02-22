Desperate homeowner seeks advice after dog creates terrifying kitchen scene: '[This] is my No. 1 fear'

An understandably anxious homeowner sought advice and support on Reddit after learning their dog had somehow turned on their gas stove while they were at work.

The poster explained that the house smelled awful when they first walked in, so they took refuge in their car.

"I'm so scared; fire is my #1 fear," they wrote.

"Purchase stove knob covers or locks. They're super cheap on Amazon and will prevent a pet from accidentally turning on the gas," one Redditor suggested.

The OP said they planned on removing the knobs entirely when they're not home, along with keeping a window open and moving their dogs to a separate room.

But even with all these preventative measures, gas stoves are still incredibly dangerous for both pets and homeowners.

Not only do gas cooktops​​ release toxic gases such as methane and nitrogen oxide, which can cause respiratory problems and contribute to air pollution, but they're also a hazard for young children and pets because of their open flames. Plus, some homeowners' gas cooktops have exploded without warning while they were cooking, adding another level of danger.

Gas stoves are also much harder to clean, don't cook as efficiently, and are more expensive than electric stoves. But thankfully, it's easier than ever to switch to an induction or electric stove thanks to rebates offered through the Inflation Reduction Act. Homeowners are eligible for up to $840 off the purchase of qualifying induction stoves, along with potential additional rebates, according to the Department of Energy.

If you want a reliable, affordable induction stove with all the bells and whistles, consider buying one from Copper. Its range has cutting-edge features, including a world-first built-in battery that allows you to cook even during a power outage, dual precision temperature sensors, a turbo preheat function, and more.

If you want to avoid the dangers of gas stoves and snag the 30% IRA tax credit for an induction stove, you should act quickly. President Donald Trump has threatened to dismantle the incentives, though it would require Congress to make major changes. Thousands of dollars in rebates and credits are up for grabs, so it's wise to claim them while you can.

The nonprofit Rewiring America offers a free calculator and other tools to help you navigate available discounts and incentives and save the most money by going electric.

If you have a gas stove and want to dog-proof it, these tips from Redditors may come in handy, too.

"This happened to me!! We have two dogs, and we got the child locks that go over the knobs; super easy to use! We also installed a child gate recently, and it's helped big time!" one user shared.

Another offered sound advice, writing: "Can you turn off the gas from the meter when you go out? - can you get a switch installed? - can you get a stove cover to prevent pets from reaching the gas knobs? - can you replace the gas stove with an electric stove instead?"

